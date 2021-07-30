Live updates, July 30: Nurses resume pay talks after rejecting latest government offer

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 30, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Pay talks resume as nurses reject latest offer

The government’s latest pay offer to nurses has been rejected, with planned strikes in August and September once again on the table.

The offer was presented to the Nurses Organisation earlier this month but, in a ballot that closed last night, ultimately rejected. A strike planned to begin yesterday was scrapped while the offer was considered.

As RNZ reported, nurses were concerned by “ambiguities” in the offer but admitted the DHBs had made moves on improving pay.

“Members have been clear from the beginning that their safety at work and the safety of their patients is a priority, and that is where they most deserve certainty,” said lead advocate for the Nurses Organisation David Wait.

“Better pay will make nursing more attractive, but it is not clear how the DHBs will be held accountable if they do not provide safe staffing. Nurses don’t want more vague promises that the problem will be fixed in the future – which is what we have received once again.”

A DHB spokesperson said the offer was worth more than $400 million and confirmed pay talks would resume today.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A couple of years ago former Spinoff staffer Henry Oliver made a very astute observation about the NBR Rich List, and I want to quote it at length to set up today’s main story:

“Other than property investment, an inheritance, or buying severely undervalued public assets, the best way to get rich in New Zealand is working your way up from stocking shelves to owning a supermarket. Five of the new entrants own supermarkets. And most of them only own one. No wonder food is so expensive here.”

In their latest market study, the Commerce Commission has warned that much more competition needs to be introduced into the supermarket duopoly, one way or another.Justin Giovannetti reports the commission found a broken market, with the two major supermarket companies wielding immense power over both consumers and suppliers. It also found supermarkets were making what were described as excessive profits. It was a draft report, and a final set of recommendations will be made in November.

But already the supermarkets are being put on notice about potential changes they could make to stave off more drastic steps, like a government-created new wholesale operation, or a third company being introduced into the market. In response, consumer affairs minister David Clark said the government was willing to act, but would wait for the final report.

Suppliers in particular will be cheered by the report. Speaking to Newsroom before the announcement, Yum granola founder Sarah Hedger spoke out about the pressure that gets put on by the supermarkets, going into detail about the tough negotiating strategy she’s faced with. Hanging over it is an “implied threat” of being taken off the shelves, which given the dominance of supermarkets would cripple any business. Farmers Weekly reported the horticulture sector backed calls for a Code of Conduct to govern the relationship.

The industrial stand-off for Wellington bus drivers appears to be over, with union members voting to accept a deal from NZ Bus. Stuff’s Joel Macmanus reports the drivers ended up with a pay rise, and their current conditions being preserved. The previous three offers put to union members were all voted down heavily, with those conditions being a particular sticking point. Meanwhile in industrial action, the DHB nurses have voted to strike over two eight hour periods in August and September.