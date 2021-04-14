Interested in visual science comms? Siouxsie and Toby want to teach you

The Spinoff, alongside the Science Media Centre and supported by NZ On Air, is now accepting applications for Drawing Science, a free intensive one-day workshop for researchers and illustrators interested in developing their skills in collaborative science communication. Nau mai, haere mai!

Te kaupapa

Last year, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a remarkable collaboration emerged between The Spinoff’s creative director Toby Morris and microbiologist, science communicator and New Zealander of the Year, Dr Siouxsie Wiles. It highlighted the value of clear, accessible and creative science communication. We want to build on that.

In collaboration with the Science Media Centre, The Spinoff is holding a workshop for illustrators and researchers alike. Led by Toby and Siouxsie, Drawing Science will explore new ways of working together, and provide hands-on experience in communicating challenging ideas visually.

We’re offering 30 places in total for this workshop — 15 places for illustrators and 15 for researchers.

The workshop will be held in Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday 12 June 2021. We’ll help with costs associated with attending, including flights and accommodation for anybody travelling from outside the region.

Paearu Tuku

To express your interest, fill out this form. Please note: you must be residing in Aotearoa at the time of the workshop.

Researchers from any subject area (including mātauranga Māori, social science, environmental and health sciences) are eligible to apply. Priority will be given to those who can clearly demonstrate the importance of communicating their research to the public.

Past participants in the SMC’s Science Media Savvy workshops are encouraged to apply and will receive special consideration.

If you have any questions, please contact us at drawingscience@thespinoff.co.nz

Submissions close on Wednesday 5 May, 2021 at 5pm.

This initiative is made possible with the support of NZ On Air.