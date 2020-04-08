On the Rag: Some cool tips on how to cope with the chaos

The On the Rag team meet one more time to talk about how the Covid-19 crisis affects women and what you can do to cope.

It’s our last podcast for a little while so crack open a bottle of something fizzy and join us as we undergo what is basically a group therapy session. We are one week into national lockdown and starting to settle into our new normal, and there is much to discuss. How does Covid-19 affect women specifically? Is this going to be the end of the beauty industry? And why is everyone so horny?

Beyond that, we’d just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been a part of the On the Rag community over the past five years. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, we’ve raged together. It’s not goodbye forever, just goodbye for now x

