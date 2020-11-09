Live updates, November 9: US election – Melania among those urging Trump to concede

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 9, covering all the latest from the US election along with New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. See the latest results on an interactive US map here. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.35am: Four Seasons landscaping – not the hotel

One of the most fascinating and frankly hilarious parts of the weekend involved a press conference held by Donald Trump’s legal team at a small landscaping firm in northeast Philadelphia. The press conference, fronted by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was hosted in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – not the far more luxurious Four Seasons hotel.

The New York Times has written a detailed explainer of just what went down, and how the US presidential election came to a head in the grim setting of a carpark next to a porn shop and a crematorium.

8.10am: Details on possible new Covid-19 cluster to be revealed today

The Ministry of Health will today be providing details about how many people may have been exposed to Covid-19 from an infected person that travelled from Auckland to Wellington last week.

The newest case, a close contact of a quarantine worker, visited Avis Car Rental at Auckland Airport, Orleans Chicken & Waffles, The Gypsy Moth and coffee shop Hudsons before flying to the capital on Thursday. They then visited Malaysian eatery Little Penang the following afternoon.

Once again, the importance of the government’s Covid tracer app has been highlighted; notifications have been sent out to people who logged on with the app at any of the above businesses.

“[The app] allows our contact tracing team to quickly notify you if you may have been exposed to this virus, and allows you to take immediate action to protect yourself, your whanau, and your community,” a ministry spokesperson said.

7.45am: Trump urged to concede by Melania, Kushner – report

While Donald Trump is refusing to accept he has lost the US presidency, those within his inner circle are urging him to accept defeat and concede to president-elect Joe Biden.

A new report from CNN has claimed Trump’s wife and US first lady Melania is one of those telling the president to publicly admit he’s lost.

“We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems. In Pennsylvania you had an order by a… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

“She has offered [her opinion], as she often does,” the source told CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner has also approached the president about conceding, according to CNN.

Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Not an awful lot of attention has been paid to them since the election defeat, but National is about to be back in the spotlight this week. As Radio NZ reports, there has already been one casualty of the defeat – deputy leader Gerry Brownlee has announced that he does not intend to contest the position again. National MPs will be meeting on Tuesday, and the caucus lineup will be discussed, along with a confidence vote being held on the leadership of Judith Collins. Collins is expecting to stay on, but if a challenger comes out into the open the balance could shift very quickly. Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan reports Michael Woodhouse is considering putting his hand up for the deputy role, and health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti could also end up in the mix.

For the party as a whole, there are plenty of issues to thrash out around future directions. That was covered in this excellent and well-researched piece from Politik last week, which canvassed the views of a range of people connected to the party willing to write on the record about what’s next. Among the big issues is the status of members, and the influence they hold over the wider direction of the party. In recent decades it has been reduced significantly, along with the actual numbers, moving National from a more widely representative mass-membership party to something more corporatised and professional – arguably at the expense of the grassroots. And it’s fair to say some in the grassroots aren’t at all happy, if this Stuff story is anything to go by. Later in the month the party presidency of Peter Goodfellow will also come up for a vote.

When caucus meets tomorrow, there will be several MPs departing after the special votes went against them. Justin Giovannetti reports no fewer than three electorates flipped – all of them traditionally pretty blue – and as a result Northland MP Matt King and Maungakiekie MP Denise Lee will be leaving parliament. Maureen Pugh, who traditionally loses her list seat on the special votes, will survive as a result of the electorates falling. Questions will also swirl around the future of several grandees, including Brownlee and veteran Nick Smith. The caucus as a whole is down to just 33 MPs, the smallest the party has been since 2002-05.

Yesterday’s headlines

Joe Biden was declared the next president of the United States after clinching the key state of Pennsylvania. In his first speech as president-elect, Biden called for unity, healing and an end to the “grim era of demonisation in America”.

Biden’s win means Kamala Harris will be vice president. Harris will be the first woman, the first African American and the first Asian American to take on the role.

Donald Trump has refused to concede the election citing unfounded claims of election fraud.

Celebrations broke out across the US following Biden’s win, including a spontaneous gathering of thousands of people across the White House in Washington DC.

In New Zealand, a new community case of Covid-19 was announced – a close contact of the Auckland quarantine worker who was reported on Friday.

Fives cases of Covid-19 from managed isolation were also announced. All five are now in quarantine in Auckland.

