Dr Ashley Bloomfield saying kia ora 44 times

Today New Zealand begins two desolate days without updates from Ashley Bloomfield. Here’s something to soften the blow.

The daily briefings from Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, have become a staple in many people’s lives, especially under lockdown. He’s hardly missed a day, but this Easter weekend is having an astonishing two in a row off. Good for him.

To fill the gaping void, Jose Barbosa has spliced together his daily greetings from the last couple of months.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

