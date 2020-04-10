April 10, 2020

Dr Ashley Bloomfield saying kia ora 44 times

| Staff writers

Today New Zealand begins two desolate days without updates from Ashley Bloomfield. Here’s something to soften the blow.

The daily briefings from Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, have become a staple in many people’s lives, especially under lockdown. He’s hardly missed a day, but this Easter weekend is having an astonishing two in a row off. Good for him.

To fill the gaping void, Jose Barbosa has spliced together his daily greetings from the last couple of months.

