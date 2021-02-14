Three community cases of Covid-19 in Auckland; more ‘locations of interest’ released

No decision on alert level change has yet made after new cases detected in Auckland. We’ll keep you posted on the latest here. Get in touch at info@thespinoff.co.nz

5.45pm: New community cases visited Taranaki, Waikato and South Auckland locations of interest

The Ministry of Health has updated its list of “locations of interest” visited by two of the new community Covid-19 cases.

The new locations include nine in Taranaki visited from February 6-8, one in Drury, south of Auckland, on February 6, and one in Otorohanga in Waikato on February 8. There are also four South Auckland locations visited yesterday and an additional one visited on Friday.

McDonalds Drury BP Motorway Service Centre, Southern Motorway, Auckland 6 Feb 7 am – 8.15 am Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453. Te Rewarewa Bridge Fitzroy, New Plymouth 4312, New Zealand 6 Feb 12 pm – 1.30 pm Casual Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 Sumela Kebab 6 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth 6 Feb 12.30 pm – 2.30 pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453. Amber Court Hotel 100 Leach Street, New Plymouth 6 – 8 Feb 1.30 pm 6 Feb – 10.30 am 8 Feb Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453. Pukekura Park Pukerkura Park New Plymouth 6 Feb 5.30 pm – 9 pm Casual Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 Egmont National Park 7 Feb 7.30 am – 3.30 pm Casual Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 Cycle Inn New Plymouth 133 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 8 Feb 9.30 am – 11 am Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453. Puke Ariki Library and Museum 1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth 8 Feb 11.45 am – 2.15 pm Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453. Pizza Hut New Plymouth Cnr Grover Street and Leach Street, New Plymouth 8 Feb 1.15 pm – 2.45 pm Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453. Back Beach New Plymouth 8 Feb 2 pm – 5 pm Casual Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 McDonalds Otorohanga 117 Maniapoto Street, Otorahonga 8 Feb 4 pm – 5.30 pm Casual Plus Please stay at home and get tested ASAP and call Healthline on 08003585453. Pak’nSave Manukau 6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau 12 Feb 3.45 pm – 5.00 pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453. Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau 5 Putney Way, Manukau 12 Feb 12pm – 11.30pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453. Bunnings Warehouse Manukau 55 Lambie Drive, Manukau 13 Feb 8.30am – 10.00am Casual plus Please stay at home and get a test on the 18th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453. Bunnings Warehouse Takanini 167 Great South Road, Takanini 13 Feb 1.00pm – 2.30pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get a test on the 18th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453. Bunnings Warehouse Botany 320 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood 13 Feb 1.30pm – 4.30pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get a test on the 18th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453. Ranfurly Skinny Superette 17E Ranfurly Road, Papatoetoe 13 Feb 5.30pm – 6.30pm Casual plus Please stay at home and get a test on the 18th of February and call Healthline on 08003585453. Papatoetoe High School Our key advice here is to stay home and self-isolate until you receive further information from the school.

4.45pm: Air NZ suspends in-flight food and drink

In keeping with the “abundance of caution”, Air New Zealand has halted service and food and drink on domestic flights, chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty has said. The airline is one of dozens around the world supplied by LSG Sky Chefs, which calls itself “one the world’s largest airline catering, train catering and hospitality service providers”. One of the household of three that has tested positive for Covid-19 works at LSG, chiefly in its laundry services but also in food catering.

For international flights, said Geraghty, “we will be providing alternative catering options until more information is known.”

4.00pm: Event advice issued

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has released guidance to event organisers. “If you are holding an event today, February 14, you can continue as planned as long as your event staff are well and have not attended one of the same locations of interest as the case,” it advises (see 3.30pm). “Please use your social media and marketing channels to reinforce with possible attendees that they should not attend if they are unwell, or have visited a location of interest.”

It continues: “Event organisers should also continue adhering to the government’s standard event advice. This includes prominently displaying NZ Covid Tracer app QR codes at event entries and other locations, and having good supplies of hand sanitiser available, along with ample soap and paper towels in bathrooms.”

3.30pm: Locations of interest confirmed

This list will grow over the hours to come as contact tracers go about their work, but for now here are the locations of interest notified by the Ministry of Health, together with its advice for those affected.

Papatoetoe High School, Auckland

Our key advice here is to stay home and self-isolate until you receive further information from the school. (Closed Monday and Tuesday.)

Pak’nSave Manukau, Friday February 12, 3.45-5pm

Stay home and isolate, Be alert to any Covid-19 symptoms. Call Healthline to arrange a test.

Taranaki tourist locations, February 6-8

Further details to be confirmed shortly. If you develop any symptoms, stay home and isolate and call Healthline to arrange a test. (Bloomfield said earlier it was not yet known whether any of the family were infectious during this trip.)

Opening hours for the regional community testing centres in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson and Otara have been extended today. The community testing centre in Wiri is also open today. Testing will also be set up for Papatoetoe High School community from tomorrow.

The ministry has the following advice on being tested: “It’s important the right people can get access to testing — so please don’t rush to a centre if you are well, or if you weren’t at one of the locations of interest. We are anticipating high demand at our Covid-19 testing sites and delays are possible, so our request is to please be patient. A reminder that if you were not at a location of interest at the stated times and you have no symptoms you do not need to be tested.”

2.00pm: What could lead to an alert level change?

Hipkins identified two key considerations that “we’re going to be looking for in the next little while”. Those are, first: “evidence of a source, where the virus may have been picked up and who may have been the first person to pick it up. And secondly, where there is any evidence of spread or that it might be out there among any other people in the community.”

The minister has indicated that a further press conference is likely later today. We’ll keep these updates running and have all the news as it emerges here. In the meantime, a reminder of the top lines from this afternoon:

There are three new cases of Covid-19, a mother, father and daughter, who live with one other person in their Papatoetoe household.

The mother worked for LSG Sky Chefs, which provides laundry and food services to airlines, but officials cannot be sure that was the source of the infection.

The daughter is a student at Papatoetoe High School, which will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Jacinda Ardern will no longer attend the Big Gay Out in Auckland and is instead returning to Wellington to be briefed and lead decision making. Further announcements are expected later today.

1.55pm: Should the Big Gay Out be going ahead?

Asked about the Auckland Pride event, Bloomfield said he’d just spoken to the organiser, and that “they have a range of really good measures in place, which they had planned anyway, for this event, which are reassuring … They will be reinforcing those messages to those people participating.”

The prime minister is no longer in attendance, but the leader of the opposition is, and setting a good example.

1.50pm: No consideration yet of alert level change

Here’s what Hipkins has said on the possibility of any change to alert level: “New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 alert level one. No consideration of changes to alert level has been taken at this point. We will collect more information before we would make any such decision. We do anticipate being able to update further information later on this evening, and whether any additional decisions have been taken or may be taken as a result of that information.”

Any decision would hinge on whether they can identify a strong theory for the source of the infection, said Hipkins.

Asked about the mother’s main role at LSG Sky Chefs, Bloomfield said her role was in the laundry area, but she did do some preparing of meals.

1.45pm: Locations of interest

As well as Papatoetoe High School (see below), locations of interest include Pak n Save Manukau, for a short time on Friday. Anyone there on between 3.45 and 5.00pm should isolate and get a test, said Bloomfield.

Last weekend, meanwhile, two of the individuals went to New Plymouth and visited a number of tourist attractions. It is not yet clear whether the pair were infectious during the visit, and at this stage there is no need to be tested unless someone has symptoms.

Testing hours and capacity will be extended in the south Auckland area.

1.40pm: Three new community cases

A mother, father and daughter from the same household in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, have tested positive, Chris Hipkins has announced. The mother works at LSG SkyChefs, an airport laundry and catering facility. LSG is part of the regular testing cycle, though it was not her last regular test (a recent negative surveillance swab was returned on January 18) but a community test that picked up the result, said Hipkins. She had not been at work since February 5.

There is one other household contact. Hipkins said they would act “with an abundance of caution” and confirmed the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, would be returning to Wellington this afternoon to be briefed and make decisions, and therefore not attending the Big Gay Out.

The mother and daughter have now returned positive tests with relatively low CT values, indicating they are new and active infections. Their test results came through late last night. The father was tested following their results and his result came through late this morning.

The mother “did the right thing”, added Ashley Bloomfield. Despite being regularly tested she had sought another test when she became ill. While there was a link to the border, “we have not identified yet the source of these cases and remain open-minded”, said Bloomfield. Precautions include the closure of Papatoetoe High School, where the daughter is a student, on Monday and Tuesday.

1.30pm: Watch the press conference here

The Ministry of Health livestream is up and running, awaiting the arrival of Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield.

1.15pm: The critical questions

Among the key questions ahead of the 1.30pm press conference:

First and foremost, is the origin known? This is the most important question in determining the measures to be taken in response. Remember, the reason that the cases in Auckland in August last year sparked such concern, and such a tough response, was that the source was (and remains) unknown. If there is evidence suggesting a link, for example, to the border or an MIQ facility, that will provide at least some reassurance. It is highly unlikely that any genomic sequencing will have yet been completed. Is the strain of the cases known? If it is the more transmissible UK or South African variant, the case for more stringent action grows. Is a short, sharp lockdown a possibility? A number of Australian states, most recently Victoria in recent days, have introduced snap lockdowns of between three and five days, to ensure that a halt can be put to any spread while the severity of the outbreak can be assessed.

1.05pm: Snap press conference to come

Today’s press conference was unexpected, underlining the relative urgency of the new information. Chris Hipkins, the minister with oversight for the Covid response, made no mention of any new cases of concern when he appeared on Q+A on TVNZ 1 this morning.

Yesterday’s scheduled media release from the Ministry of Health brought news of two new cases, both of which arrived on February 9 from India via the United Arab Emirates and returned positive results after routine testing in their first two days in the country.

As of yesterday, the total number of active cases in New Zealand was 45, with none in the community.

The seven-day rolling average for Covid testing for the week to Friday was 3,886 tests processed.

The Ministry of Health also reported yesterday the death of a patient with Covid-19 at North Shore Hospital.

“The patient was transferred from a Managed Isolation Facility into hospital-level care for the treatment of a serious non-Covid-19 related condition on 5 February. This person subsequently returned a positive result for Covid-19 following their admission. This positive result has been reported previously,” announced the ministry. “Please note the death has not been included in our official Covid related deaths at this stage.”

12.55pm: Big Gay Out under way

Crowds continue to gather at Coyle Park in Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for the annual Big Gay Out festival. The prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, was among those planning to attend; the prime minister’s office was unable to say whether her plans have changed following the latest news of Covid cases, and that there would be no comment before the 1.30pm media conference.

This year the event is free but ticketed, to support contact tracing efforts.

12.45pm: New cases in Auckland

There are at least two new cases of Covid-19 that have been detected in the community in south Auckland. The director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, and the minister for the Covid response, Chris Hipkins, will address media at the Beehive at 1.30pm.

We’ll have more details as they emerge.

Just over six months ago, on August 12 2020, the Auckland region went into a level three lockdown after community cases were detected.

The cluster, the origin of which remains unknown, became New Zealand’s largest, with 159 people returning positive tests and two lives lost.

With the remainder of the country in level two, Auckland moved to “alert level 2.5” at the end of August for another fortnight and Jacinda Ardern postponed the election, originally scheduled for September, by a month.

On Friday the government announced that early shipment of vaccines meant the first vaccinations of border workers would take place on Saturday February 20.