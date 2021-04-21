‘All my dreams have come true’: Doctors and experts react to the end of DHBs

In a set of sweeping health reforms announced today, district health boards will be abolished and a new Māori Health Authority will be established. Here, doctors and experts react to news of the biggest change to the health system in a generation.

David Galler, intensive care specialist at Middlemore Hospital



Never before have I been so moved, excited and inspired by an announcement from the government. It is as if all my dreams have come true.

I know that feeling will be shared by many of my colleagues and I hope the public at large.

Those of us who have been working on the frontlines know that these reforms are long overdue and we congratulate those in the Transition Unit for their work and our ministers of health for taking these bold and necessary steps. The word transformation is much overused but not here.

The intent here is clear – these changes are focused on an agreed outcome for all in a courageous approach to reconfigure our resources to better align and coordinate services to improve their reach to all New Zealanders and especially to those who are missing out now, Maori in particular.

These changes will begin immediately but the emphasis here is not on structure, it is on functions, those of a truly National Health Service based on equity and good outcomes and the promotion of health and well being.

These are changes I support wholeheartedly and I hope you will too.

Gabrielle Baker (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kuri), health policy expert

For the last three years I’ve been having conversations about the possibility of a Māori Health Authority. There is close to unanimous support that the current system of 20 DHBs and 30 PHOs doesn’t work. And there is widespread Māori support for a Māori Health Authority of some kind. So, I should feel thrilled to hear ministers give so much visible support for it – more than Heather Simpson and a minority of her peers did in their Health and Disability System Review report last year. But Māori seldom benefit from these disruptive changes, so it is important to keep a critical eye on what is being proposed. Just about everyone has already said it: the devil is in the details.

The things I’ll be watching over the next few weeks and months are:

The establishment of an interim Māori Health Authority as an independent department agency within the Ministry of Health. The jargon in that sentence is a red flag to almost anyone. Me included.

Keeping the accelerator on all Māori health activity. When under threat it might be human nature to retreat. But if DHBs and other health professionals decide to stay away from Māori health because it will soon be someone else’s problem, there will be devastating consequences. I want to see the current work in Māori health ramp up, not be set aside until the dust settles.

The balance of a national authority with mana whenua and mana motuhake at a regional level. Its all well and good to have a fancy national organisation but if it is used to reduce the influence of Māori communities it’s failed before it’s begun.

Jacquie Kidd, associate professor nursing and health equity, AUT University

“Overall the announcement is very welcome and, if fully realised, will address the pervasive health disparities experienced by Māori.

“This new structure must fully engage with whānau to ensure that trust is carefully established and nurtured, and that national health agendas do not overtake those of hapū and whānau.”

Tim Tenbensel, associate professor, School of Population Health, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland

“Many crucial policy questions have yet to be addressed. How will funding be allocated in this new system? Will there still be a role for primary health organisations? How will these new organisations work out exactly who is responsible for doing what?

“This proposed model requires a much more collaborative, problem-solving approach in which health sector organisations work effectively together. For the past 20 years in many parts of the country, relationships between organisations have been driven by distrust – something that has been hardwired by broader public sector reforms in the 1990s, which emphasised competition, hands-off relationships and compliance monitoring. The system has been driven by accountability, but ultimately that accountability has focused on trivialities.

“The challenge for the new health system will be to hard-wire collaboration and trust as well.”

Kate Waterworth, post-graduate lecturer in critical disability studies, AUT University

“This announcement does make reference to the issues that disabled people experience as health system users. At this point, however, any specific response to disability issues is deferred until September 2021. Disabled people have traditionally been neglected as a focus of political attention. Minister Little refers to an outcome of this neglect – that there is poor data held nationally about disabled people’s experiences and outcomes of healthcare service use. This lack of visibility appears to have delayed important decision making in this space.

“I look forward to hearing Minister Little’s announcement in September to hear his specific response to disability issues within the health system. I hope that this will address issues of access and quality of health service delivery, of health outcomes (including life expectancy) and of the complex interactions between the experience of disability and broader social and political systems.

Debbie Ryan, principal, Pacific Perspectives consultancy



“The change acknowledges that a system that has had a focus on regional and local action has been less effective at addressing national issues. This is shown in persisting and worsening disparities in health and service outcomes for smaller populations, including Pacific across a range of indicators.

“The creation of localities as the unit of health service delivery across NZ has enormous potential to increase local input into how health services are provided in all communities. This is potentially a game changer for smaller rural communities.

Carol Atmore, Department of General Practice and Rural Health, Dunedin School of Medicine, University of Otago

“As with all these things, the devil will be in the detail. How will localities be defined, and by whom? Who will lead them? How will the final locality plans be developed? How will the Health NZ and Māori Health Authority commission services to meet the locality plans?”

Michael Baker, professor of public health, University of Otago

“Many of us will look at these reforms through the ‘Covid-19 lens’ of how they would support better preparedness for outbreaks and pandemics, and improved detection and management of such events. A second test is whether this model can deliver the changes needed to reduce the huge burden of long-term conditions such as diabetes and smoking-related diseases. A third key test is the need to take vigorous action to improve health equity, particularly improved outcomes for Māori.

“This health reform has potential to meet these health challenges but its success will depend on implementation and resources. As we have seen with the Covid-19 response, a key need is to build sufficient public health infrastructure to meet current and predicted needs.

“I would personally have favoured a more independent stand-alone public health agency combined with the national public health service and health promotion agency to provide a strong voice for public health across Aotearoa New Zealand. However, these reforms go a long way to achieving that need.”

Arindam Basu, associate professor School of Health Sciences, Education, Health & Human Development, University of Canterbury

“The administration is simplified by doing away with 20 different organisational elements – the abolition of DHBs – but such centralisation also carries with it the potential to become a complex monolith, and risks losing the efficiency that each individual unit might provide in a federated system.”