What are ‘essential services’ in Covid-19 lockdown New Zealand?

Within 48 hours, New Zealand moves into alert level four to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is required to stay home as of 11.59pm Wednesday. Except essential services. What are those?

Announcing the historic decision to institute a nationwide shutdown as of Wednesday, Jacinda Ardern laid out the exceptions. Supermarkets, banks, GPs, pharmacies, service stations, couriers and “other important frontline service providers” would be classed as essential services.

People can continue to use those services, though are encouraged to do so sparingly.

Schools are closed from tomorrow, with the exception of children of essential workers, who could attend until Wednesday.

Public transport and regional air travel would be restricted to “those involved in essential services and freight”. Domestic air travel is permitted “in some cases for people to leave the country and to get home to self-isolate.”

“Food, healthcare, energy, internet, waste collection and financial support will always be available. They must have health measures and contact tracing in place.”

Non-essential businesses must now close. All bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms, cinemas, pools, museums, libraries, playgrounds and any other place where the public congregate must close their face to face function.

Over the next 48 hours as we move to Level 4, takeaway services must move to close their operations.

But what is the detail?

This is official guidance as it stands.

Essential services

(Includes the supply chains)

Accommodation

Accommodation services for essential workers and people who need to be isolated/quarantined.

Border

Customs New Zealand, Immigration New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries

Building and construction

Building and construction related to essential services, critical infrastructure, or immediately needed to maintain human health and safety at home/work.

Courts, tribunals and the justice system

Courts of New Zealand and tribunals.

Critical Crown entities

(eg Electoral Commission)

Fast-moving consumer goods

Businesses involved in the supply, delivery, distribution and sale of food, beverage and other key consumer goods (but not takeaway shops)

Financial services

Banks, insurers and other financial institutions

Health

Hospitals, primary care clinics, pharmacies, medical laboratories, care facilities

Ambulance services

Mortuary services

Local and national government

Any entity involved in Covid-19 response or that has civil defence/emergency management functions

Key public services

Primary industries

Including food and beverage production and processing

Packaging, production and processing of food and beverage products.

Food safety and verification, inspection or associated laboratory services, food safety and biosecurity functions

Veterinary and animal health/welfare services

Public safety and national security

Emergency services

Security and intelligence services

Justice system

Public safety and national security roles

Science

Any entity (including research organisations) involved in Covid-19 response, hazard monitoring, resilience, diagnostics for essential services

Social services

Welfare and social services, including NGOs, which meet immediate needs (further guidance will be provided)

Transport and logistics

Transport services

New Zealand Post and courier services.

Any small passenger service vehicle driver – including taxis and ride-share services

Utilities and communications, including supply chains

Electricity, gas, water, waste, fuel, telecommunication services, internet providers and media

These businesses will continue working, but will put in place alternative ways of working to keep employees safe, including shift-based working, staggered meal breaks, flexible leave arrangements and physical distancing.

More specific information, together with a call centre and 0800 number for each sector, is promised to be forthcoming. Keep an eye on this page.

