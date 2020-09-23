Announcing 100 Year Forecast, a new interactive climate series

Watch all five episodes and read the special interactive feature on The Spinoff from Monday.

If you’ve seen a climate crisis documentary before, you’ve probably seen plenty of icebergs tumbling into the ocean and factories pumping big plumes of smoke into the atmosphere.

The Spinoff’s new documentary series 100 Year Forecast has a bit of that footage too. But it also covers a lot of things you might not have seen in any other documentaries, like how the climate crisis is going to affect us here in Aotearoa.

The series explores what the country might look like in the next 100 years if we don’t take climate action now – and how much of a difference we can still make if we do. Each of its five episodes focuses on a different topic, from rising temperatures to rainfall and droughts and the effect on animal habitats, and projects a range of potential futures for New Zealand depending on what decisions we make now.

All five episodes are being released on Monday, September 28, at the same time as an interactive feature made for The Spinoff by Vanishing Point Studio. Both feature stunning maps and data visualisations from Chris McDowall, author of the acclaimed We Are Here: An Atlas of Aotearoa, along with upfront interviews with some of the country’s leading climate scientists.

Available on The Spinoff from 11.30am Monday morning, this is one forecast you can’t afford to miss.

100 Year Forecast is made with the support of NZ On Air.