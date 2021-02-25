Tenant at Auckland open home later tests positive for Covid-19

Health officials have contacted attendees of a Papatoetoe home viewing for a property in which a tenant later tested positive for Covid-19. Alex Braae reports.

An open home took place at a Papatoetoe address on Saturday while a tenant who had been deemed a “casual-plus contact” was present. The tenant later developed symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19, and is among those reported in recent days.

The tenant was in their room at the time of the viewing, the Spinoff has confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Health, only three people visited the property on Saturday afternoon, and all are now isolating and being tested.

A further open home that had been advertised for the same property on Sunday was cancelled, with the real estate agent telling potential visitors that a member of the household had come down with the flu.

When contacted by The Spinoff, the real estate agent said they were aware of the situation that had developed since the viewing, but were not able to offer any comment due to an agreement with the health ministry to not disclose any information.

The agent declined on that basis to say whether they were aware that the tenants were under instructions to self-isolate when the event took place on the Saturday.

Auckland was at alert level two at the time. Open homes and viewings are allowed at that level, provided physical distancing is maintained, and a record is kept of all attendees. However, they cannot be held if anyone at the property is self-isolating.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed that “there was a private home viewing, on behalf of the homeowners, at the residence of the family on Saturday 20 February”.

“The viewing lasted half-an-hour and was attended by three people. The agent and three attendees were all contacted by Public Health officials on Tuesday. They have all been tested and are awaiting their results.”

The address has not been listed on the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page. The ministry spokesperson said “the home is not regarded as a Location of Interest as the identities of everyone present is known.”

No further open homes are currently scheduled for the property.

The Spinoff has chosen not to name the location of the viewing, the estate agent, or other details that might point to the identity of people who have tested positive for Covid-19.