Unlock your phone, open the app: listen to Scan In, the NZ Covid Tracer song

Having a hard time remembering to scan in on the NZ Covid Tracer app when you’re out and about? Get this song stuck in your head and you’ll never forget again.
Learn the lyrics:
Aotearoa, it’s time to get scanning!
I mean if you think about it, it never really wasn’t time we just kind of got lazy
Scan in, scan in, scan scan scan in
Unlock your phone, open the app, QR code – would you look at that?
You’re scanned in, scan in, scan scan scan in
From Puhoi to Kirikiriroa, I scan wherever I go
It takes two seconds and there’s really nothing to it, so I get my phone out and just do it do it
Some people are too lazy, it takes two seconds baby
Pull that phone out and show me how you check in, scan it so good like it’s your profession
Unlock your phone, open the app, QR code – would you look at that?
You’re scanned in, scan in, scan scan scan in
If you start scanning habitually then eventually it comes naturally
It’s reality, the normality of needing location accuracy
I just want to reminisce, that time Dr Bloomfield said assiduous
Assidu-what? I hear you there
It means like scanning in with great care
I scan where I visit and I scan where I go
And sometimes there’s a person scanning real slow
And I stand and I wait and I feel kinda awkward coz it’s important to get location recorded
Unlock your phone, open the app, QR code – would you look at that?
You’re scanned in, scan in, scan scan scan in
What if my phone battery gets real low, paper and a pen is the way to go
There’s no excuse, there’s no good reason to not scan in this Covid season
Pen up, find a piece of paper, do it now you won’t remember later
Metaphorically scan in, scan in, scan scan scan in
Ka taea e koe te maumahara, maha ngā wāhi ia rā? (Can you remember heaps of places every day)
E kāo, tino rūkahu, hoki atu hoki atu (No, big lies, here we go again)
He aha te take? Mō Kimi Pāpātanga (what’s the reason? For contact tracing)
Ki te mōhio, kei te mōhio (if you know, then you know)
Kia tau, kia mau, noho ora mai e te whānau! (Stay calm, hold on, be safe whānau)
Unlock your phone, open the app, QR code – would you look at that?
You’re scanned in, scan in, scan scan scan in
