September 18, 2020
Illustration: Toby Morris

The Side Eye: How to draw Judith Collins

| Creative Director

Each week in the lead-up to the election, The Side Eye cartoonist Toby Morris is going to teach us how to draw a different New Zealand politician. This week, it’s the leader of the opposition.

Click here for the rest of the How to draw series.

Click here for the rest of the How to draw series.

The Side Eye is a monthly non-fiction comic by Toby Morris, supported by NZ On Air. Read the rest of the series here.

The Spinoff is made possible by the generous support of the following organisations.
Please help us by supporting them.