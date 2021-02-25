The Offspin: World Test Championship here we come

The Spinoff’s cricket podcast is back! Join Simon Day and Alex Braae on the road to Lord’s with special guest, White Fern Frankie Mackay.

With the Blackcaps headed for the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship at Lord’s in June, Simon Day and Alex Braae have successfully appealed to bring The Offspin out of retirement. Today they look ahead to the big game, before refocusing on all the cricket that’s right in front of us with White Fern and Canterbury Magicians captain Frankie Mackay.

Subscribe and listen to The Offspin on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.