What’s new to Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in April

What are you going to be watching in April? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Lightbox, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The Biggies

Run (Season 1 on Neon weekly from April 13)

I’m calling it: This is the show of the year. This is the one that everybody will be talking about on Twitter, week after week. It features huge name Phoebe Waller-Bridge as producer and co-star, but the primary creator is Vicky Jones who was the director of the original Fleabag theatre show and script editor on both the eventual TV show and Killing Eve. It stars TV’s best actress of the moment, Merritt Wever, and the hottest Weasley, Domnhall Gleeson, as two 30-somethings who suddenly escape their very established lives when they text each other “Run.” It’s a thriller, it’s a relationship drama, it’s a dark comedy. Once more for those at the back: It’s the show of the year. / Sam Brooks

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2 on Neon weekly from April 16)

Mere months after Wellington Paranormal closed out its second season, New Zealand’s most successful cinematic IP roars back onto our screens. What We Do in the Shadows, the TV show, hews closely to the premise and spirit of the 2014 movie mockumentary, though the vampires of this version find themselves marooned not in New Zealand but in the drab New York borough of Staten Island. As absurdly funny as the original film, but with tighter sitcom plotting, season one was a true delight; roll on season two. / Catherine McGregor

Noughts + Crosses (Season 1 on TVNZ OnDemand, binge from April 10)

The premise of Noughts + Crosses, based on the series of novels by Malorie Blackman, is genius. It’s speculative fiction – basically alternate history – where black people (Crosses) are the upper class of society while white people (Noughts) are the lower class. The series follows the passionate romance between Sephy, a Cross and Callum, a Nought, as they try to paper over their distances in a world that asks, or more like demands, that they never be together. The novel series is truly excellent, so expect nothing less of this BBC adaptation. / SB

Killing Eve (Season 3 on TVNZ OnDemand weekly from April 13)

Thanks to Covid-19, the third season of the brilliant Killing Eve will be released two weeks earlier than planned, hitting our screens on April 13. It’s a must-see drama on several counts – the electric chemistry between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the darkly funny scripts, and the smart, surprising story about the twisted relationship between a spy and a hired assassin. Despite last season’s massive cliffhanger, it looks like the intriguing cat-and-mouse battle between Eve and Villanelle will isn’t over yet, with the two women set on a collision course that will turn their lives upside down once more. / Tara Ward

The Notables

Mrs. America (Limited series on NEON weekly from April 16)

It’s the law that anything starring Cate Blanchett is an incredible watch, and based on the trailer, Mrs America will scoop up every award available in 2020. As well as exec-producing the series, Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly, the ‘housewife activist’ who led the movement against the Equal Rights Amendment in 1970s America. The drama follows the two opposing sides of the women’s rights argument, and shows the impact Schlafly’s work had on American society. The nine-part limited series also features a killer cast, including Tracey Ullman, Rose Byrne, Uzo Uduba, Sarah Paulson and our own Melanie Lynskey. / TW

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Season 1 on NEON weekly from April 27)

Nope, it’s not a return of the Victorian-era series starring Eva Green, but a new fantasy spin-off, this time set in 1930s Los Angeles. Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) stars as Magda, a supernatural demon who morphs into a variety of tricky characters, as two detectives try to solve a grisly murder in a city simmering with racial and political tension. Like the original, this Penny Dreadful is part historical drama, part supernatural extravaganza, with a unique story that makes the show feel very much like its own series. / TW

Nailed It! (Season 4 on Netflix, binge from April 4)

Nicole Byer is the human equivalent of serotonin, and Nailed It! is the best delivery service for the happiness hit you need. Nailed It! is basically what would happen if you mashed The Great Bake-Off with the first few rounds of American Idol: Contestants who have no business being in front of an oven compete to see who’s best at making very complex baking recipes. Many of them fail, delightfully. Byer and legit chef Jacques Torres commentate. It’s delightful, and what we all need right now./ SB

The Secret She Keeps (Season 1 on TVNZ OnDemand, weekly from April 23)

Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) and the Huntress (Jessica de Gouw) in an Australian version of Gone Girl? Yes, please! The Secret She Keeps, based on the novel by Michael Robotham, is set in the Blue Mountains and follows two women from vastly different backgrounds who have explosive secrets that could destroy everything they hold dear. As someone who is a huge fan of fiction about women who lie to everybody, but to nobody more than themselves, this is on my must-watch list. / SB

The Movies

Tigertail (on Netflix from April 10)

This debut film from Alan Yang, one of the writers on Parks and Recreation and the co-creator of Master of None, focuses on Grover (Tzi Ma of The Farewell, an absolute legend of an actor) who years earlier took the opportunity to move to America with a woman he doesn’t love to start a new life, creating a long-lasting rift with his daughter (Christine Ko) in the process. Yang’s career since Parks and Recreation has excelled in navigating emotionally difficult situations (I especially recommend Forever, on Amazon Prime) and this looks to be one of Netflix’s best Originals in some time. / SB

Jumanji (on NEON from April 20)

Want a throwback to a gentler time? Like, say, the mid-90s? Look no further than Jumanji, in all its Robin Williams/Kirsten Dunst/Bonnie Hunt realness. This family film holds up, while still being maybe unnecessarily terrifying. Come for the nostalgia, stay for Williams’ characteristically committed performance as a man trapped in a board game. / SB

The Mummy trilogy (all on Netflix from April 10)

Sometimes I’m here to tell you about new shows, and sometimes I’m here to perform an (essential) public service. This is the latter. From April 10, you can watch Brendan Fraser be absolutely delightful in three different Mummy films as much as you want. You’re welcome. / SB

The Rest

Netflix

April 1

Nailed It!: Season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Bridge to Terabithia

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Superbad

Community: All Seasons

Collide

The Last Airbender

Happily N’Ever After

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Steel Magnolias

The First Wives Club

Catch Me If You Can

Superman Returns

Stuart Little 2

Friday

Passengers

Labor Day

Freedomland

Captain Phillips

Stuart Little

Next Friday

The Cold Light Of Day

The Duchess

April 3

La casa de papel: Part 4

Coffee & Kareem

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

April 5

BlacKkKlansman

April 6

The Big Show Show

April 7

Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 10

Brews Brothers

Tigertail

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

LA Originals

American Pie 2

Get Him to the Greek

Life of the Party

American Reunion

Smokey and the Bandit

American Wedding

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Breakfast Club

Jaws 3

The Mummy

American Pie

Jaws 2

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

How to Be Single

The Land Before Time

Hannibal

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

April 15

Outer Banks

The Innocence Files

Richie Rich

Once Upon a Time in London

The Hangover: Part II

Dennis the Menace

April 16

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

April 17

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2

Too Hot to Handle

Sergio

Betonrausch

Legado en los huesos

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Unfriended: Dark Web

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

April 21

Middleditch & Schwartz

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

April 22

Absurd Planet

Win the Wilderness

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

Circus of Books

The Willoughbys

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3

April 24

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27

Never Have I Ever

Kings

April 29

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Extracurricular

Summertime

A Secret Love

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

April 30

The Victims’ Game

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

Neon

April 4

Agatha and the Truth about Murder

The ABC Murders

The Pale Horse

April 6

All in the Mind

Dino-King: Journey to Fire Mountain

April 8

Enlightened: Seasons 1 and 2

Child’s Play

Oldboy

April 9

Happy Feet Two

Stuber

April 10

Angels in America

The Wrestler

April 11

Bored to Death: Seasons 1-3

April 12

Wild Dolphins

After

April 13

Insecure: Season 4

Run: Season 1

Phoenix, Oregon

The Boat That Rocked

April 14

Vice Principals: Seasons 1-4

The Mad Whale

April 15

The Woodstock Bus

47 Ronin

Richard Says Goodbye

Shrek

Shrek 2

April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2

Abominable

Downton Abbey

The Great Gatsby

April 18

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Never Back Down

April 19

Fixed

April 20

Jumanji

April 21

Getting On: Season 1-3

April 22

A Dog’s Journey

State of Play

April 23

Eastern Promises

Good Boys

April 24

Last Vegas

April 26

Pitch Perfect 2

April 27

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1

Vida: Season 3

April 28

The Secret Versailles of Marie-Antoinette

The Keeper

April 29

I Know This Much Is True: Season 1

The Corner: Season 1

Palm Beach

April 30

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One

Blinded by the Light

Holy Lands

TVNZ OnDemand

April 1

From The Vault: Classic Current Affairs

In Plain Sight: Season 1

Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5

Ripper Street: Seasons 1-5

An Honourable Woman

Whitney

April 7

BossBabes: Season 2

April 8

Liar: Season 2

April 9

Revenge: Seasons 1-4

Scream Queens: Seasons 1-2

April 10

Noughts + Crosses

Anika’s Naughty Shorties

April 16

Project Blue Book

April 23

The Secret She Keeps

April 25

Weeds: Seasons 1-8

April 27

Killing Eve

Amazon Prime

April 1

Birds of Paradise

Comedy Wave #3

Goodnight Mommy

April 3

Tales From The Loop: Season 1

Bibi & Tina: Season 3

April 10

Zoe Coombs Marr: Bossy Bottom

Celia Pacquola: All Talk

April 15

Superstore: Seasons 1-4

Citizen K

April 16

Four More Shots, Please!: Season 2

April 17

Tommy Little: Self-Diagnosed Genius

Alice Fraser: Savage

Selah and the Spades

April 23

Comicstaan (Tamil)

April 24

Judith Lucy: Judith Lucy vs Men

Dilruk Jayasinha: Live

The Challenge, ETA

Absentia

Disney+

April 1

Mickey & The Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales

April 3

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

COSMOS: A Spacetime Odyssey

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Early to Bed

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sonny with a Chance: Seasons 1-3

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

April 10

Thor Ragnarok

Eddie The Eagle



Edward Scissorhands



Night At The Museum



Night At The Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian



Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb



Paradise Island



Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals



Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets



Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri



Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire

April 17

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days



Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (NZ Only)



Let’s Stick Together



Pluto’s Purchase

April 18

Z.O.M.B.I.E.S 2

April 22

Fury Files

April 24

Jade Goodall: The Hope

Man In Space



Mars and Beyond



The Olympic Elk

Apple TV+

April 3

Home Before Dark

April 17

Home

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

April 24

Beastie Boys Story

Defending Jacob

Acorn TV

April 6

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Season 1-3

Doc Martin: Season 7

A Touch of Frost: Seasons 10-15

April 13

Finding Joy: Season 1

The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes

April 20

Jack Irish: Season 2

