What’s new to Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in June

What are you going to be watching in June? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Lightbox, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The biggies
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (docuseries on Neon from June 29)
HBO’s latest true crime documentary series is a detective story with a tragic twist. Based on a book by Michelle McNamara, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark follows McNamara’s obsession with solving the identity of the serial rapist and murderer dubbed “the Golden State Killer”. McNamara (wife of actor and comedian Patton Oswalt) became obsessed with the case, and fought to keep it in the public eye until her own sudden death. The series uses McNamara’s words to describe the hunt for the Golden State Killer, as well as interviews with detectives, survivors and family members, revealing a complex and heartbreaking story that mystified police for years. / Tara Ward
13 Reasons Why (season 4 available on Netflix from June 5)
Four years ago, 13 Reasons Why debuted with a bunch of controversy – was the show engaging with suicide or glamourising it? Now, upon the release of its fourth and final season, 13 Reasons Why seems to have gone out with a fizzle. The show’s moved from suicide to an attempted school shooting to straight-up murder, with the reviews getting worse and worse as the show escalates. But hey! If you’re in for a penny, you’re in for four seasons. Why not see where it ends up? / Sam Brooks
Queer Eye (season 5 available on Netflix from June 5)
Have you been missing the Fab Five in your life? Well, look no further than the fifth season, which is shaping up to be their biggest yet. While previous seasons have seen the five go to small-town America, Australia (and even Japan, in a debatably problematic spinoff), this season sees them turning around the lives of 10 more ‘heroes’ – as opposed to the usual eight. This includes, yes, a clergyman. Expect tears. / SB
We’re Here (docuseries on Neon from June 30)
We’re Here follows three former contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race – season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen, season 10 runner-up Eureka O’Hara and All Stars runner-up Shangela – as they travel across the United States recruiting small-town residents to put on their very own one-night-only drag shows. That’s two of the Drag Race’s most popular queens (and Eureka O’Hara) going to towns like Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Twin Falls, Idaho. It feels like a great companion piece to Queer Eye, with less guacamole and more faces beat for the gods. Or in this case, beat for the bayou. / SB
The notables
Alex Rider (season 1 on TVNZ on Demand from June 5)
Another month, another beloved book series adapted for the small screen. This time it’s Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling series of books about the reluctant teen spy Alex Rider, who is recruited by an offshoot of MI6 after his spy uncle dies in mysterious circumstances. Think James Bond, but for teenagers stuck in a remote boarding school. Horowitz exec-produces, and there’s a cracking British cast that includes Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch). / SB
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (seasons 1-13 on Amazon Prime Video from June 5)
This week, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia confirmed it would be returning for a record-breaking 15th season. It will now be the longest running live-action comedy in history, which is wild when you consider that the show is about four (and sometimes five, thanks Danny DeVito) truly monstrous people being awful to each other, in increasingly hilarious and dark ways. It’s been available in bits and pieces on various streaming services in New Zealand, but now you can finally watch all 13 seasons in one place. And you should – there’s no ensemble that brings the best out in each other better than The Gang. / SB
I May Destroy You (season 1 on Neon from June 9)
The new show from Chewing Gum creator and star Michaela Coel continues her bold work of addressing both societal and sexual norms. I May Destroy You specifically addresses the issue of sexual consent in the present day, and how much the landscape of dating and relationships has shifted, nod to a certain cancelled song, to blur the lines. Coel plays Arabella, a Londoner who seems to have everything going for her, but who ends up questioning and reconstructing her life after her drink is spiked on a night out. / SB
The Politician (season 2 on Netflix from June 19)
Look, I hated the first season of The Politician, Ryan Murphy’s satire of a high schooler, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who is determined to be president of the United States. Season one saw the teenager competing in, and losing, his high school election, while season two pits him against a lazy incumbent senator, Dede Standish (Judith Light). If you’re into Ryan Murphy’s specific brand of scattershot tone and hollow fun, then you’ll be into this. The second season also brings Bette Midler triumphantly back to the small (streaming) screen, so I guess I’ll end up watching this regardless. / SB
The movies
Artemis Fowl (on Disney+ from June 12)
Disney’s latest blockbuster was originally slated for cinema release, but the fallout from Covid-19 means the film will debut on Disney+ instead. Based on the first two stories in Eion Colfer’s popular series of children’s books, Artemis Fowl follows a 12-year-old genius and criminal mastermind as he searches for his missing father, uncovering a secret civilisation of fairies who know more about his father’s disappearance than they care to admit. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Colin Farrell and Judi Dench, the family-friendly Artemis Fowl should have enough power and pace to satisfy both book fans and movie lovers alike. / SB
The Farewell (on Neon from June 10)
This Lulu Wang-directed film, based on her own story for This American Life, was one of the treats of 2019. It stars Nora ‘Awkwafina’ Lum in a career-shifting performance as a woman who, upon visiting her grandmother (a tremendous Zhao Shu-zhen) in China, finds out that her entire family is gaslighting the woman by not telling her about her own terminal diagnosis. Trust me, it’s funnier than it sounds, and also a lot more heartfelt. / SB
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (on Netflix from June 26)
There’s no trailer for Will Ferrell’s new movie, just a video of two pop stars standing on a volcano belting out the song ‘Volcano Man’. That’s all you need to know about the film inspired by the spectacular madness of the Eurovision Song Contest, the annual competition where European countries battle it out on stage to be judged as having the year’s best pop song. Ferrell and McAdams play two small-town Icelandic singers chasing their Eurovision dreams, while Downton’s Dan Stevens pops up as their Russian pop-star enemy. Ferrell calls the movie a “love letter” to Eurovision, and it looks to have as many glorious WTF moments as the real thing. / TW
The rest
Netflix
June 1
Million Dollar Baby
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Transformers
Burlesque
Moonlight
Double Jeopardy
Deepwater Horizon
Star Trek Into Darkness
It Takes Two
The Spy next Door
Big Daddy
Jack the Giant Slayer
The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie
Escape From Alcatraz
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Lincoln Lawyer
Selena
June 2
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
Spelling the Dream
June 4
M’entends-tu?
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Queer Eye: Season 5
The Last Days of American Crime
Choked: Palsa Bolta Hai
June 10
Reality Z
Lenox Hill
June 12
F is for Family: Season 4
Dating Around: Season 2
The Search
The Woods
Das 5 Bloods
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
Crazy Rich Asians
June 13
Alexa and Katie Part 4
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Rough Night
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
June 15
Get Hard
Hotel for Dogs
June 17
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
The Order: Season 2
A Whisker Away
June 19
The Sinner: Jamie
Floor is Lava
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
The Politican: Season 2
Feel the Beat
Lost Bullet
One-Way to Tomorrow
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Rhyme Time Town
June 22
2 Guns
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I’m Here
Athlete A
June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
June 27
Jane the Virgin: Season 5
June 30
Adu
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half
BNA
Scarface
The Holiday
Snow White and the Huntsman
Gifted
Johnny English
Johnny English: Reborn
The Big Lebowski
Wrath of the Titans
It’s Complicated
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
The Change-Up
Neon
June 4
The Higgleoos
Olive and the Rhyme Rescue Crew
Zerby Derby: Seasons 1-3
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News
Ma
The Kindergarten Teacher
Sometimes Always Never
The Guilty
Red Joan
Shoplifters
Driven
Sink or Swim
High Life
Skin
Ophelia
June 5
Mr. Show: Seasons 1-4
Tolkien
June 6
Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections
June 7
Trackers
The Aftermath
June 8
From the Earth to the Moon
Bean
June 9
I May Destroy You
Just Another Immigrant
June 10
The Young Victoria
The Farewell
June 11
Madam Secretary
June 14
Show Me a Hero
Lying and Stealing
June 16
The Brink
Mystify: Michael Hutchence
June 18
Five Days
Judy
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes 2: A Game of Shadows
June 21
Empire Falls
Elizabeth Harvest
June 22
Perry Mason
June 23
Legacy
June 24
Abducted
The Art of Racing in The Rain
June 25
Ad Astra
Salmon Fishing the Yemen
June 28
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered
June 29
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
June 30
We’re Here
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
TVNZ on Demand
June 1
From The Vault: 60 Years of TV
Flack: Season 2
June 5
Alex Rider: Season 1
June 18
The Nest: Season 1
June 28
The Lawyer: Season 2
Amazon Prime Video
June 1
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 1-9
Rosehaven: Season 1-3
June 5
It’s Always Sunny Philadelphia: Season 1-13
Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava
Criminal Minds: Season 1-13
June 13
Gulabo Sitabo
June 19
Last One Laughing
7500
Lightbox
June 2
Proven Innocent
June 3
Bloodshot
The Lodge
The Last Full Measure
Brahms The Boy II
The Lighthouse
June 10
Honey Boy
Shazam! Magic and Monsters
June 16
Roger Waters: Us + Them
June 17
The Invisible Man
Apparition
Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
Dark Waters
Same Kind of Difference As Me
Queen and Slim
The Rest of Us
I Still Believe
June 24
Cruel Peter
Brabham
The Informer
The Assistant
June 25
Quiz
Disney+
June 5
Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 14
Chasing the Equinox
Finding Atlantis
Genius by Stephen Hawkins: Season 1
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1
Secrets of Wild India: Season 1
The Greeks: Season 1
Wild Hawaii: Season 1
June 12
Artemis Fowl
Mighty Med: Season 1-2
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
June 19
Egypt’s Treasure Guardians
Muppet Babies: Play Date: Season 1
Prep and Landing
T.O.T.S: Season 1
Toy Story of Terror!
Toy Story That Time Forgot
June 26
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
101 Dalmatians: Season 1
A.N.T Farm: Season 1-3
Big Hero 6: The Series: Season 2
Gabby Duran and the Unsittables: Season 1
Goldie and Bear: Season 1-2
Just Roll With It: Season 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Season 2
PJ Masks: Season 3
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure: Season 3
Raven’s Home: Season 3
Vampirina: Season 2
Apple TV+
June 5
Dear…
June 19
Greyhound
Dads
Acorn TV
June 1
Line of Duty: Season 5
June 8
Goodbye, Mr Chips
Midsomer Murders: Season 7-8
June 2
Midsomer Murders: Season 9-10
June 29
Dead Still
