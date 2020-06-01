What’s new to Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in June

What are you going to be watching in June? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Lightbox, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The biggies

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (docuseries on Neon from June 29)

HBO’s latest true crime documentary series is a detective story with a tragic twist. Based on a book by Michelle McNamara, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark follows McNamara’s obsession with solving the identity of the serial rapist and murderer dubbed “the Golden State Killer”. McNamara (wife of actor and comedian Patton Oswalt) became obsessed with the case, and fought to keep it in the public eye until her own sudden death. The series uses McNamara’s words to describe the hunt for the Golden State Killer, as well as interviews with detectives, survivors and family members, revealing a complex and heartbreaking story that mystified police for years. / Tara Ward

13 Reasons Why (season 4 available on Netflix from June 5)

Four years ago, 13 Reasons Why debuted with a bunch of controversy – was the show engaging with suicide or glamourising it? Now, upon the release of its fourth and final season, 13 Reasons Why seems to have gone out with a fizzle. The show’s moved from suicide to an attempted school shooting to straight-up murder, with the reviews getting worse and worse as the show escalates. But hey! If you’re in for a penny, you’re in for four seasons. Why not see where it ends up? / Sam Brooks

Queer Eye (season 5 available on Netflix from June 5)

Have you been missing the Fab Five in your life? Well, look no further than the fifth season, which is shaping up to be their biggest yet. While previous seasons have seen the five go to small-town America, Australia (and even Japan, in a debatably problematic spinoff), this season sees them turning around the lives of 10 more ‘heroes’ – as opposed to the usual eight. This includes, yes, a clergyman. Expect tears. / SB

We’re Here (docuseries on Neon from June 30)

We’re Here follows three former contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race – season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen, season 10 runner-up Eureka O’Hara and All Stars runner-up Shangela – as they travel across the United States recruiting small-town residents to put on their very own one-night-only drag shows. That’s two of the Drag Race’s most popular queens (and Eureka O’Hara) going to towns like Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Twin Falls, Idaho. It feels like a great companion piece to Queer Eye, with less guacamole and more faces beat for the gods. Or in this case, beat for the bayou. / SB

The notables

Alex Rider (season 1 on TVNZ on Demand from June 5)

Another month, another beloved book series adapted for the small screen. This time it’s Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling series of books about the reluctant teen spy Alex Rider, who is recruited by an offshoot of MI6 after his spy uncle dies in mysterious circumstances. Think James Bond, but for teenagers stuck in a remote boarding school. Horowitz exec-produces, and there’s a cracking British cast that includes Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch). / SB

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (seasons 1-13 on Amazon Prime Video from June 5)

This week, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia confirmed it would be returning for a record-breaking 15th season. It will now be the longest running live-action comedy in history, which is wild when you consider that the show is about four (and sometimes five, thanks Danny DeVito) truly monstrous people being awful to each other, in increasingly hilarious and dark ways. It’s been available in bits and pieces on various streaming services in New Zealand, but now you can finally watch all 13 seasons in one place. And you should – there’s no ensemble that brings the best out in each other better than The Gang. / SB

I May Destroy You (season 1 on Neon from June 9)

The new show from Chewing Gum creator and star Michaela Coel continues her bold work of addressing both societal and sexual norms. I May Destroy You specifically addresses the issue of sexual consent in the present day, and how much the landscape of dating and relationships has shifted, nod to a certain cancelled song, to blur the lines. Coel plays Arabella, a Londoner who seems to have everything going for her, but who ends up questioning and reconstructing her life after her drink is spiked on a night out. / SB

The Politician (season 2 on Netflix from June 19)

Look, I hated the first season of The Politician, Ryan Murphy’s satire of a high schooler, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who is determined to be president of the United States. Season one saw the teenager competing in, and losing, his high school election, while season two pits him against a lazy incumbent senator, Dede Standish (Judith Light). If you’re into Ryan Murphy’s specific brand of scattershot tone and hollow fun, then you’ll be into this. The second season also brings Bette Midler triumphantly back to the small (streaming) screen, so I guess I’ll end up watching this regardless. / SB

The movies

Artemis Fowl (on Disney+ from June 12)

Disney’s latest blockbuster was originally slated for cinema release, but the fallout from Covid-19 means the film will debut on Disney+ instead. Based on the first two stories in Eion Colfer’s popular series of children’s books, Artemis Fowl follows a 12-year-old genius and criminal mastermind as he searches for his missing father, uncovering a secret civilisation of fairies who know more about his father’s disappearance than they care to admit. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Colin Farrell and Judi Dench, the family-friendly Artemis Fowl should have enough power and pace to satisfy both book fans and movie lovers alike. / SB

The Farewell (on Neon from June 10)

This Lulu Wang-directed film, based on her own story for This American Life, was one of the treats of 2019. It stars Nora ‘Awkwafina’ Lum in a career-shifting performance as a woman who, upon visiting her grandmother (a tremendous Zhao Shu-zhen) in China, finds out that her entire family is gaslighting the woman by not telling her about her own terminal diagnosis. Trust me, it’s funnier than it sounds, and also a lot more heartfelt. / SB

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (on Netflix from June 26)

There’s no trailer for Will Ferrell’s new movie, just a video of two pop stars standing on a volcano belting out the song ‘Volcano Man’. That’s all you need to know about the film inspired by the spectacular madness of the Eurovision Song Contest, the annual competition where European countries battle it out on stage to be judged as having the year’s best pop song. Ferrell and McAdams play two small-town Icelandic singers chasing their Eurovision dreams, while Downton’s Dan Stevens pops up as their Russian pop-star enemy. Ferrell calls the movie a “love letter” to Eurovision, and it looks to have as many glorious WTF moments as the real thing. / TW

The rest

Netflix

June 1

Million Dollar Baby

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Transformers

Burlesque

Moonlight

Double Jeopardy

Deepwater Horizon

Star Trek Into Darkness

It Takes Two

The Spy next Door

Big Daddy

Jack the Giant Slayer

The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie

Escape From Alcatraz

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Lincoln Lawyer

Selena

June 2

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Spelling the Dream

June 4

M’entends-tu?

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Queer Eye: Season 5

The Last Days of American Crime

Choked: Palsa Bolta Hai

June 10

Reality Z

Lenox Hill

June 12

F is for Family: Season 4

Dating Around: Season 2

The Search

The Woods

Das 5 Bloods

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

Crazy Rich Asians

June 13

Alexa and Katie Part 4

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Rough Night

June 14

Marcella: Season 3

June 15

Get Hard

Hotel for Dogs

June 17

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

The Order: Season 2

A Whisker Away

June 19

The Sinner: Jamie

Floor is Lava

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

The Politican: Season 2

Feel the Beat

Lost Bullet

One-Way to Tomorrow

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Rhyme Time Town

June 22

2 Guns

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I’m Here

Athlete A

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

June 27

Jane the Virgin: Season 5

June 30

Adu

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

BNA

Scarface

The Holiday

Snow White and the Huntsman

Gifted

Johnny English

Johnny English: Reborn

The Big Lebowski

Wrath of the Titans

It’s Complicated

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

The Change-Up

Neon

June 4

The Higgleoos

Olive and the Rhyme Rescue Crew

Zerby Derby: Seasons 1-3

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

Ma

The Kindergarten Teacher

Sometimes Always Never

The Guilty

Red Joan

Shoplifters

Driven

Sink or Swim

High Life

Skin

Ophelia

June 5

Mr. Show: Seasons 1-4

Tolkien

June 6

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections

June 7

Trackers

The Aftermath

June 8

From the Earth to the Moon

Bean

June 9

I May Destroy You

Just Another Immigrant

June 10

The Young Victoria

The Farewell

June 11

Madam Secretary

June 14

Show Me a Hero

Lying and Stealing

June 16

The Brink

Mystify: Michael Hutchence

June 18

Five Days

Judy

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes 2: A Game of Shadows

June 21

Empire Falls

Elizabeth Harvest

June 22

Perry Mason

June 23

Legacy

June 24

Abducted

The Art of Racing in The Rain

June 25

Ad Astra

Salmon Fishing the Yemen

June 28

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered

June 29

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

June 30

We’re Here

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

TVNZ on Demand

June 1

From The Vault: 60 Years of TV

Flack: Season 2

June 5

Alex Rider: Season 1

June 18

The Nest: Season 1

June 28

The Lawyer: Season 2

Amazon Prime Video

June 1

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 1-9

Rosehaven: Season 1-3

June 5

It’s Always Sunny Philadelphia: Season 1-13

Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava

Criminal Minds: Season 1-13

June 13

Gulabo Sitabo

June 19

Last One Laughing

7500

Lightbox

June 2

Proven Innocent

June 3

Bloodshot

The Lodge

The Last Full Measure

Brahms The Boy II

The Lighthouse

June 10

Honey Boy

Shazam! Magic and Monsters

June 16

Roger Waters: Us + Them

June 17

The Invisible Man

Apparition

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

Dark Waters

Same Kind of Difference As Me

Queen and Slim

The Rest of Us

I Still Believe

June 24

Cruel Peter

Brabham

The Informer

The Assistant

June 25

Quiz

Disney+

June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 14

Chasing the Equinox

Finding Atlantis

Genius by Stephen Hawkins: Season 1

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1

Secrets of Wild India: Season 1

The Greeks: Season 1

Wild Hawaii: Season 1

June 12

Artemis Fowl

Mighty Med: Season 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

June 19

Egypt’s Treasure Guardians

Muppet Babies: Play Date: Season 1

Prep and Landing

T.O.T.S: Season 1

Toy Story of Terror!

Toy Story That Time Forgot

June 26

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

101 Dalmatians: Season 1

A.N.T Farm: Season 1-3

Big Hero 6: The Series: Season 2

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables: Season 1

Goldie and Bear: Season 1-2

Just Roll With It: Season 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Season 2

PJ Masks: Season 3

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure: Season 3

Raven’s Home: Season 3

Vampirina: Season 2

Apple TV+

June 5

Dear…

June 19

Greyhound

Dads

Acorn TV

June 1

Line of Duty: Season 5

June 8

Goodbye, Mr Chips

Midsomer Murders: Season 7-8

June 2

Midsomer Murders: Season 9-10

June 29

Dead Still