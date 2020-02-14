The Real Pod: The Bachelorette gets naked, teary and herniated in Argentina

The Real Pod reassembles to dissect the nude and rude third week of The Bachelorette NZ with special thanks to Nando’s.

Two wonderful women and a mixed bag of lads jetted off to Argentina this week, one which saw a serious culling of the meek set of the herd. Conor, Flynn and Mr Wedge all departed, nearly joined by Tavita, who was only saved after his hernia was given a double shaka down at the hospitable.

The big change at the ‘actually plausible winners’ end of the competition was Aaron disintegrating before our wide eyes. First he snitched on Steve for his hobby of the odd sly dart, then he did a diary cam in maybe the worst possible location in their mansion/prison, then he fell apart in ways which we found either endearing or terrifying. Alex, Jane and Duncan recount every wild moment, with a little recap of the first few MAFS AU weddings for dessert. Delicious, like a block of fresh gouda.



