The epic Spinoff election night drinking game 2020

From 7pm Saturday, the election results will ooze from the pores of democracy. Toast the franchise with our exclusive election night drinking game. It works with Raro, kombucha or something stronger. Repurpose as bingo if that’s what you’re into. Illustrations by Toby Morris.
Take a sip when you hear/see
“Neck and neck”
“Knife edge”
“Volatile”
“Confidence and supply”
“The Covid election”
A bad meme
Live cross resulting in dead air
A rueful but magnanimous tweet from a losing candidate
Take two sips
Gruff person wearing rosette
Field reporter fiddling with earpiece
“Captain’s call”
“Relentlessly positive campaign”
“Talofa”
“Fiscal hole”
“Strong and stable”
“Crusher”
“Handbrake”
“Too close to call”
Winston Peters attacks the media
Off-camera swearing
Heartwarming montage of pets at polling stations
Political. Editor. Saying. Something. Important. In. One. Word. Sentences.
Take a shot
“Rural-urban divide”
John Campbell exhortation on the role of democracy in society
Hilary Barry death stare
Tova O’Brien mentions a bazooka
Any reference to drinking whisky with Winston Peters
Mention of nice-smelling polling booth hand sanitiser
Party faithful in background realise they’re on live TV
Shot of pizza being delivered to party leader
A subtweet about party campaign strategy from a losing candidate
“The Bad Boys of Brexit”
A good meme
When you spot a Spinoff reporter shuffling out of the back of a TV live cross
Take three shots
“The people have spoken”
Someone calls Jack Tame “James”
Minor party candidate shares conspiracy theory
Live cross to Winston hooning on a cheeky dart
Finish your drink
A concession
A resignation
A flip of the bird
Simon Bridges with a yak
Walk into the sea
Ashley Bloomfield jumps out of a cake
