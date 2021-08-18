Why Bubbah wants a Vailima sponsorship

The SIS star tells us about her first time doing stand-up, crushing on Woody from Toy Story, her new haircut and more.

You may have noticed Bubbah is wearing a hat in this week’s episode of FIRST. While not unprecedented, it does raise some questions, which the actor and comedian answered the moment she sat down. “I’m hiding a drunk haircut. Sorry.”

Bubbah (aka Sieni Leo’o Olo) was one of the stars of Comedy Central sketch series SIS, which came out last year. She’s also recently starred in the film Mama’s Music Box, and had a stand-up show at the 2021 NZ International Comedy Festival.

“If we’re going to show this,” she says about her drunk haircut, “Vailima should sponsor me. Because that’s what led to this.” It’s the age-old story – “I got drunk and cut my hair” – only this one comes with a twist. “A few of my friends have my hair [now],” Bubbah reveals. “Apparently I bounced around houses and cut my hair off and gifted it to them.”

