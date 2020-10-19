October 19, 2020
Television
Paddy Gower having a big one.

Paddy Gower’s really good election night

| Staff writers

WATCH: Newshub’s national correspondent took things to another level during Three’s election results coverage on Saturday night – here’s the supercut to prove it.

Watching the election results roll in on election night is a triennial event beloved by many New Zealanders, none so much as Patrick Gower. From the second the clock ticked 7:00pm on Saturday night, Newshub’s national correspondent popped off like a human doublehappy, treating viewers to a wild performance full of red and blue wordplay, funny walks and what appeared to be Austin Powers impersonations during his studio crosses. Here are the best bits:

Watch the full Newshub Decision 2020 election night special here.

The Spinoff is made possible by the generous support of the following organisations.
Please help us by supporting them.