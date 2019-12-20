The Real Pod: In which The Great Kiwi Bake Off goes teats up

The Real Pod assembles to dissect the week in reality television and real life, with special thanks to Nando’s.

It’s the second to last week on The Great Kiwi Bake Off and utterances of “don’ like jelleh?” are ringing through the land. Booze jellies, udder jellies and ancient Egyptian jellies abound, our final four bakers pulled out all the stops just as Sue Fleischl pulled out her finest pair of denim jeans.

There’s also a lot of Real News this week including a very lovely Corny Christmas experience, thousands of penis fish washing up at Jane’s place and an exciting new trailer for The Bachelorette NZ. Also, Max Key made a dog look sad and Colin donated a cardboard cut-out of himself to our cause. It’s The Real Pod, really.

