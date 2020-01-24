The Real Pod: New year, new decade, same old pod

The Real Pod reassembles to dissect the summer in reality television and real life, with special thanks to Nando’s.

We’re ba-ack! After a long cruel summer full of Jay Jay and Minou heartbreak, The Bachelorette NZ reveals and a mild case of ring worm, there is much to discuss. Why has Breakfast returned more sexed-up than ever? Will we ever see Minou again? And will Alex deliver on her shooey promises?

Beyond that, there’s also the much-anticipated finale of New Zealand’s Next Top Model from 2009. We’re not going to say it’s an anti-climax, but we are going to say that the highlight is definitely Colin Mathura-Jeffree pelting young models with lamingtons for no reason. That’s The Real Pod way.

