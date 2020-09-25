The Real Pod returns from the crypt for a Twilight special

After more than a year of social distancing, Alex, Jane and Duncan are back in the same room for an emotional reunion and to talk about a cinematic masterpiece.

Approximately a thousand years ago, the idea of The Real Pod maybe, possibly, perhaps one day recapping the Twilight movie was floated. The people heard the rallying cry, and a small but incredibly insistent movement began.

The comments on Facebook asking “Twilight pod?” kept trickling in, and after the sixth or seventh one, we finally relented. As if we could outrun it… as if we could fight it off.

So here we are in Forks, Washington, diving deep into all the mystery and wonder of an unstoppable love between vampire and human. Join us as we talk 2000s fashion, terrible hair, fast cars, mushroom risotto, 23-year-old doctor dads and that scene in the parking lot. Plus, Alex drops a bombshell about R-Patz that none of us smelt coming.

It’s The Real Pod, and it’s really, really long. What a stupid pod… What sick, masochistic podcasters.

Download this episode (right click and save). Please subscribe via Apple Podcasts, RSS or your favourite podcast client.