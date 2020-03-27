The Real Pod: Our very first lockdown podcast

The Real Pod assembles (virtually) to dissect the penultimate week of The Bachelorette NZ, except this time we are in a national lockdown.

The lads on The Bachelorette NZ knew all about what it was like to be in lockdown, so in a lot of ways we should have been prepared for this. Coming at you via our individual houses on day one of national lockdown, we have no choice to return to doing what we do best: recapping reality television.

It was hometown week on The Bachelorette NZ, back when domestic travel was encouraged and hugging was a normal way of greeting people. Logan’s Mum was incredible, AMOG’s dad spilled all and Jesse’s brother seemed to be gunning for The Bachelor NZ in 2021. Join us for a little bit of normalcy in a weird, weird world.

And remember: stay inside and watch telly.

To listen use the player below, jump or download this episode (right click and save). Feel free to subscribe via Apple Podcasts, RSS or via your favourite podcast client, and be sure to get involved on social media using #realpod

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

