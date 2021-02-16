Why Men in Kilts is the travel show we need right now

Two Outlander stars want to take you on the road trip of your Scottish dreams.

If you’re a fan of Outlander, Neon’s popular time-travelling drama about a woman who accidentally finds herself in 1745 Scotland, you might feel like you already know everything about Scotland. You’ve soaked up the beautiful scenery and had a taste of the traditions, and after five seasons, you definitely know your shinty from your Scotch mist. Outlander takes viewers on a unique tour of Scotland, even if the itinerary does feature more 18th century prisons than you might first expect.

But there’s a new Outlander-adjacent show that wants to prove there’s more to Scotland than a TV series about a nurse who ends up with two husbands in different centuries. Friends since meeting on Outlander, actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have now turned their talents to Men in Kilts, a lively new travel series that sees them drive across the country they love to showcase its rich history and meet its talented people.

You don’t need to watch Outlander to enjoy Men in Kilts, because more than anything this is a series about two mates enjoying the road trip of a lifetime. There’s plenty of light-hearted banter and good times as Heughan and McTavish set out to find out what makes Scotland tick, and they’ll try anything and go anywhere to find the answers. Their dedication to the cause makes Men in Kilts the ideal road trip, because they’re doing incredible stuff and we’re learning fascinating things, and best of all, nobody’s getting carsick. Let’s strip off and dive into a sea of reasons why they make the ideal tour guides.

They have an undeniable thirst for adventure

Much like their Outlander characters, Heughan and McTavish are up for anything. They embrace every challenge that comes their way, from flexing their muscles in the Highland games to riding a tandem bike through the stunningly beautiful countryside. If it’s Scottish, these guys will do it with the passion of a man whose wife just returned from the future. Buckle up kids, this is one heck of a ride.

They’re also just thirsty

After all the non-stop hijinks of Men in Kilts, Heughan and McTavish need to relax with a wee dram, and what better place than Scotland? The first episode ends in their happy place, the Laphroaig whisky distillery on the island of Islay, where they take great pleasure in learning about Scotland’s proud history of whisky-making and sampling some of the peaty delights. It’s a hard job, right?

They’re proud of their beloved Scotland

Never have there been two men more excited to show off the country they love. Heughan and McTavish beam their way through their journey as they share Scotland’s scenic beauty and compelling history. They want us to love it as much as they do and they’re constantly amazed at what Scotland has to offer. Castles! Peat bogs! Golf courses! Bless their wee tartan hearts.

They love a costume change

Who knows what’s really lurking in the back of the Men in Kilts van, but I reckon it’s filled with a thousand jackets. Heughan and McTavish keep the Scottish coat industry alive on this tour, and we’ve not seen such an impressive collection of jackets and scarves since Outlander’s Claire Fraser had her trunk of clothes sent to Lallybroch.

They’re fascinated about Scotland’s rich history

Heughan and McTavish’s boundless enthusiasm for this trip never falters, but it’s not all fine dining in Michelin-guide restaurants and writhing around in a sea of Islay malted barley. They’re keen to take a journey deep into Scottish history, which means we get to enjoy them reenacting the war stories of feudal clans, shaking their sporrans during some rousing Scottish dances, and learning why the Battle of Culloden is so important to the Scots. They also do a bit of sneaky sword-fighting, because what’s a road trip without a fight or two?

They have a fierce rivalry

Much like their Outlander characters, Heughan and McTavish go hard out on the banter, never wanting to be the first to back down. Competition is a marvellous thing, especially when the loser has to take a skinny dip in the Atlantic ocean. Thanks for taking one for the team, Sam Heughan.

Most of all, Heughan and McTavish are having a bloody good time

Men in Kilts is a charming watch, thanks to the incredible scenery and the charisma of its hosts. Heughan and McTavish are having the time of their lives, because who wouldn’t enjoy hooning across Scotland with a mate, talking and laughing and throwing big sticks until the hairy coos come home? Heughan and McTavish’s enthusiasm is infectious and their camaraderie warms the heart, which makes Men in Kilts the exact road trip we need right now.

Keen to take the tour? Men in Kilts is available to watch on Neon now, as is Outlander.