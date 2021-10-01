What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in October

What are you going to be watching in October? With thanks to our friends at Nando‘s, we round up everything coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The biggies

Succession (season 3 on Neon weekly from October 18)

The favourite show of everybody with a Twitter account is back! After last year’s explosive cliffhanger concluded with Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) ambushing Logan Roy (Golden Globe winner Brian Cox) by way of a coup, this season finds the grizzly patriarch-tyrant securing his future through any means possible: political alliances, financial alliances and, of course, family alliances. The first two seasons of this series have presented so many indelible moments, and I have no doubt that the third season will present many more for the Twitter crowd to share endlessly amongst each other until next year’s Emmys. / Sam Brooks

Inked (on Neon from October 7)

Inked is a history-making series: the first bilingual English-Chinese series to be produced in Aotearoa. After being uprooted from Nanjing to Auckland, Jiayue (a member of the 1.5 generation) is failing a medical degree that her father Rong chose for her. Her real dream is to become a professional tattooist. After being ghosted by her ex-boyfriend and kicked out of her flat, she has to return to her overbearing father’s house while trying to carve out her own life, and her own art. / SB

You (on Netflix from October 15)

If you were worried that moving the third season of Netflix’s stalker dramedy You to the suburbs would see the body count drop – don’t be. This is a wild ride from beginning to end. Penn Badgley is back as the adorably creepy, monologuing serial killer Joe Goldberg. After a second season that started to swerve into the predictable, season three ups the soapiness, doubles down on the violence, and will keep you thoroughly entertained for the length of its 10 episode run. / Stewart Sowman-Lund

The Babysitter’s Club (season two on Netflix from October 12)

Grab your landline and your appointment book, because Ann M. Martin’s beloved babysitters are back for another heartwarming season. This is a children’s show I watch again and again with my own daughters. It’s such a loyal adaptation that it feels like you’re stepping into the books, but it’s also a show about five clever, independent young women who are ready to take over the world. It’s a sweet and charming celebration of friendship, and with two new members joining the club, season two promises to be just as delightful as the first. / Tara Ward

The notables

Insecure (season 5 on Neon from October 25)

The show with the best soundtrack on TV returns for its fifth and final season. After the fate of Issa and Lawrence’s relationship was left hanging at the end of last season, we finally get some answers. More importantly, we get to see Issa and her irresistible group of friends (Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales) navigate love, friendships and what the point of being a millennial is anyway. Stream it, save the playlist on Spotify, enjoy./ SB

The Pact (on TVNZ OnDemand from October 18)

This new series, created by writers Harry McNaughton and Natalie Medlock, revolves around the question “Who has the right to end their own life?”. It follows elderly matriarch Betty (Irene Wood) who decides that she wants to end her life, and the fallout when her family realises they share fundamentally different beliefs about the world. Each episode is told through the eyes of a different member of her family as they struggle to come to terms with her decision. / SB

Invasion (on Apple TV from October 22)

At first, Apple TV+ felt like an afterthought, a neat freebie that came with your new iPhone. There wasn’t a lot to watch. That’s changed. Recently, the service has powered ahead of rivals with a slate of big budget content. Foundation, which took four years and cost squillions, landed in September, and Finch, a film featuring Tom Hanks doing his Castaway thing with a homemade robot, comes in November. A news show with Jon Stewart is due soon too. But it’s Invasion that really might bring the masses in, a widescreen epic about an alien invasion. Civilisation is at stake. The planet might not survive. You know the drill. Worried? Don’t be. Sam Neill is there to help guide you through it all. / Chris Schulz

I Know What You Did Last Summer (on Amazon Prime Video from October 15)

For those of you who had “an adaptation of a 1973 novel that spawned a hit 1997 film” on your 2021 new-TV bingo card, I ask why on earth you had a bingo card in the first place? But in all seriousness, this is the same story you know from the film – teenagers start being hunted one year after they cover up a car accident in which a man was killed – with a new twist. Horror megaproducer James Wan is involved with this one, so that promises some semblance of quality, but if this new version doesn’t sate your slasher thirst, you’ve always got the original and the two increasingly ridiculously named sequels to go back to! / SB

The films

Diana: The Musical (on Netflix from October 1)

Just when you thought they’d made every kind of TV show about Princess Diana, up pops Diana: The Musical. It’s a filmed version of the Broadway show postponed by Covid-19, and tells the story of “the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known”. We all know what happens, but will some spirit fingers and a few snazzy grapevines add any new insight into Diana’s life? Who cares, I’m here for every questionable second. / TW

Free Guy (on Neon from October 24)

Imagine The Matrix meets The Lego Movie and you have something like Free Guy, a super high-concept comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, with Taika Waititi and Stranger Things’ Joe Keery in supporting roles. Reynolds plays an unremarkable bank teller who discovers he’s actually a background NPC (non-player character) in an open-world video game, and much saving-the-world and getting-the-girl ensues. Though packed with video game shout-outs and Easter eggs, it’s worth a try even by the non-gamers among us, thanks to a big-hearted story and top-flight comedic cast./ Catherine McGregor

The Green Knight (on Amazon Prime Video from October 28)

The first thing to know about The Green Knight is that despite appearances, this isn’t another bog-standard medieval fantasy action-adventure. It’s something far stranger than that. Based on the 14th century chivalric romance Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the film stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, who sets off on a quest to slay a mysterious giant known as the Green Knight. This is a film that has divided critics, with some ridiculing its slow pace and artistic pretensions and others hailing it as an atmospheric, poetic masterpiece. You be the judge./ CM

The rest

Netflix

October 1

MAID

Paik’s Spirit

Diana: The Musical

Swallow

The Guilty

Forever Rich

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

John Wick

In My Blood It Runs

The Secret River

October 2

Venom

October 3

Upcoming Summer

Scissor Seven: Season 3

The Lighthouse

October 4

On My Block: Season 4

October 5

Escape the Undertaker

October 6

The Five Juanas

Baking Impossible

Love is Blind: Brazil

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Bad Sport

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

October 8

Pretty Smart

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge

A Tale Dark and Grimm

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

October 9

Blue Period

October 11

The King’s Affection

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

October 12

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Mighty Express: Season 5

Bright: Samurai Warrior

Bohemian Rhapsody

October 13

Reflection of You

Hiacynt

Fever Dream

October 14

Another Life: Season 2

One Night in Paris

October 15

You: Season 3

My Name

Little Things: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Trip

The Four of Us

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

Karma’s World

October 16

Misfit: The Series

October 19

In for a Murder

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

October 20

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

Found

October 21

Sex, Love & Goop

Insiders

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Flip a Coin – ONE OK Rock Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Komi Can’t Communicate

October 22

Locke & Key: Season 2

Inside Job

Adventure Beast

More than Blue: The Series

Dynasty: Season 4

Little Big Mouth

Roaring Twenties

Maya and the Three

October 25

Frayed

The Cry

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds

October 26

Sex: Unzipped

October 27

Sintonia: Season 2

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3

The Motive

October 29

Colin in Black and White

The Time it Takes

Mythomaniac: Season 2

Army of Thieves

Dear Mother

October 30

The Gentlemen

Neon

October 1

Betraying the Badge

Pocoyo: Terror Show

October 2

The Powerpuff Girls

Monster Beach

Ben 10: Season 4

Outlandish

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Dragon Rider

October 3

Murder at the Cottage

The Brighton Miracle

October 5

Louis Theroux: The Return of America’s Most Hated Family

Hot Fuzz

October 6

Andy’s Aquatic Adventures

I Don’t Know How She Does It

October 7

Inked

Growing Dope

Regular Show: Season 8

Moonrise Kingdom

October 8

The Silencing

Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb

October 9

Summerland

October 10

Nancy Drew: Season 3

Wonder Woman 1984

October 11

Love Island: Australia: Season 3

October 12

Louis Theroux: The NIght in Questions

October 13

We’re Here: Season 2

Pitch Perfect

October 14

My World Kitchen: Season 3

Her

October 15

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage

Money Monster

October 16

Misbehaviour

October 17

The Dry

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

October 18

Succession: Season 3

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7a

October 19

Louis Theroux: By Reason of Insanity

Anger Management

October 20

Battle: Los Angeles

October 21

Work in Progress: Season 1-2

Wanderlust

October 22

We Own the Night

Promising Young Woman

October 23

Paula

Love, Weddings and Other Disasters

October 24

Free Guy

October 25

Insecure: Season 5

Sex Tape

October 26

Arrival

October 27

Brokeback Mountain

October 28

The Empty Man

October 29

The Call

October 30

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and it Feels So Deadly

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con

Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries: A Beautiful Place to Die

Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries: Riddled with Deceit

Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries: Ships in the Night

Gourmet Detective Mysteries: Roux the Day

October 31

The Marksman

TVNZ OnDemand

October 1

Back to Life

Three Busy Debras

Mariposa

Park

Flight for Space

The Hunt for Transylvanian Gold

Uncharted Amazon

On Any Sunday

Return to Zero

Toni Braxton: Unbreak my Heart

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Talen: The Search for Sophie Parker

Wardens: Season 2

Xscape: Season 2

Face to Face with David

Iconic Justice

The Villberg Chronicles

Boy Boy Montreal

The Great Museum

October 2

Bludgeon: Orcas of the Land

The Dakota Entrapment Tapes

Repeat Attenders

October 8

Young Sheldon: Season 5

October 9

Superstore: Season 1-6

The Mindy Project: Season 1-6

October 14

Batwoman: Season 3

October 15

Legacies: Season 4

October 18

The Pact

October 20

The Bachelorette

October 22

Mr. Robot

October 26

All American: Season 4

October 28

Love Life: Season 2

October 30

Two Weeks to Live

October 31

Chapelwaite

Disney+

October 1

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

Just Roll with It: You Decide Live!

October 6

Among the Stars

Black Widow

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 1

October 8

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Under Wraps

Mickey’s A Tale of Two Witches

October 13

Just Beyond

October 15

Generation YouTube

Hot Tub Time Machine

Disney Insiders

Disney Magic Bake-Off

October 22

Bad Times at the El Royale

Amazon Prime Video

October 1

My Name is Pauli Murray

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Black as Night

Do, Re and Mi

Bingo Hell

October 4

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

All The Money in the World

October 5

Maggie’s Plan

Miles Ahead

October 7

Promising Young Woman

October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World

Kids in the Hall: Season 1-5

Jessy and Nessy

October 12

Movie 43

Supernatural: Season 14

October 14

Edge of Tomorrow

October 15

I Know What You Did Last Summer

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Arrival

October 21

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

Penguin Bloom

Deepwater Horizon

The Big Wedding

The Hurt Locker

October 22

After

After We Collided

After We Fell

October 25

I, Tonya

October 28

The Green Knight

Monster Hunter

I Am Legend

October 29

Unheard

October 30

Crisis

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Apple TV+

October 8

Get Rolling with Otis

October 15

Puppy Place

October 22

Invasion

October 29

Swagger

Acorn TV

October 4

Republic of Doyle: Season 5

Vera: Season 8

Lost Letter Mysteries: Season 3

October 11

Fallen Angels

Family Business: Season 2

October 18

Mayday

Vera: Season 9

October 25

Murder Investigation Team: Season 2