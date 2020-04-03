The Friday Poem: washed up! by Ash Davida Jane

A new poem by Wellington poet and bookseller Ash Davida Jane.
washed up!
it gets tiring pushing the fire alarm every night
but things keep catching on fire
or sometimes it’s only a dream & we have to undo it all
send the firemen away!
get everybody back to bed!
wait for the ringing in our ears to fade
our clothes are heavy with the smell of smoke
even hanging on the line they look ashen & worn down
like people on a cigarette break
we can get used to anything given enough time
for example
it took 35 years for people to get used to hundreds of Garfield phones
washing up on a French coast
they became part of the scenery
with dirt settled in the hollows of their eyes
& nobody ever calling
imagine walking down the beach when one by one
they all start to ring
what a cacophony! I pick up the receiver
but there’s nobody on the other end of the line
months later I wake in the middle of the night
& think I hear it that damn cat!
turns out it’s just the fire alarm again
turns out the walls are burning
& I can’t see them for the smoke
