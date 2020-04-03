The Friday Poem: washed up! by Ash Davida Jane

A new poem by Wellington poet and bookseller Ash Davida Jane.

washed up!

it gets tiring pushing the fire alarm every night

but things keep catching on fire

or sometimes it’s only a dream & we have to undo it all

send the firemen away!

get everybody back to bed!

wait for the ringing in our ears to fade

our clothes are heavy with the smell of smoke

even hanging on the line they look ashen & worn down

like people on a cigarette break

we can get used to anything given enough time

for example

it took 35 years for people to get used to hundreds of Garfield phones

washing up on a French coast

they became part of the scenery

with dirt settled in the hollows of their eyes

& nobody ever calling

imagine walking down the beach when one by one

they all start to ring

what a cacophony! I pick up the receiver

but there’s nobody on the other end of the line

months later I wake in the middle of the night

& think I hear it that damn cat!

turns out it’s just the fire alarm again

turns out the walls are burning

& I can’t see them for the smoke

The Friday Poem is edited by Ashleigh Young.

