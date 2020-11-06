The Friday Poem: Having a few beers with my mate by Vana Manasiadis

A new poem by Greek-New Zealand poet and translator Vana Manasiadis.

Having a few beers with my mate

My mate

you think this is english

but it’s not-english

if it was english you

might expect to

hang at this dash

–

but instead I’m telling

you that someone will

start yelling. Alotta yelling

happens in not-english

alotta crazy-arse riffing

and banging on about

weird shit. Like if I yell

dog, it’s probably not

the fat lab you’re thinking

of but a stray bitch with

pointed ears & if I yell

mat, I mean the rag rug

you think you’ve stood

on, but you haven’t. My

mate, I’ll break it down

a) not everything you think

is english in english is

english b) this includes

housing – sketchy favelas

labyrinths, a stormdrain &

A

Ι

Ι

Ι dogs

Ι

Ι

I hear ya – weird.

What are they thinking

these random migrants

migrants’ kids, other

not-english grifters with

alotta bad habits like getting

into fights with english?

Mate, don’t pack a sad

·

it’s something like Σκύλλα

down a maze drinking grey

water licking sores. If she

turns her back, english sits

rejected. If she rocks a

row of dekapentasyllables english has a tune-out.

Mate, not-english english

just isn’t into lawns

Get off the grass [you say]

those ΝΟΤ-ΕΝΓΛΙΣΗ are

just bat-shit-ungrateful

for all the help they get

with their english, all the

trophies they’ll get when

they get it. Well, yeah, nah.

My mate, I’ll spell it out –

c) if english is the kennel

then not-english aren’t in it

d) to see them you have to

look away from the kennel

e) it’s hard AF to look away

from the kennel

This pretty much sucks balls for everyone

So here’s some crazy-arse yelling –

!that stray is barking her heads off A-ι-α-ι-α-ι-α-ι-α-α-α-!

!that stray has sprouted tongues & dug out all the bones!

!that Skylla that said this….& became the more bold of the darkness!

Because well dearest my mate don’t

forget that – this poem isn’t even [in]english.

