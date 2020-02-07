The Friday Poem: Riding home from work by Marcel Currin

A new poem by Tauranga poet Marcel Currin.
Riding home from work
I’d been dreaming about the soft edges of the road.
It was a radio dream. The voices were upside down.
Something on the ground was interesting to them.
Later I was awake. I don’t know when.
My eyes were loaded with fog.
Each blink reset the universe with a thud.
It was a blank, jostling space.
We were somewhere in the cosmos.
Stars and planets murmured beyond the walls.
I noticed the idea of an ambulance.
A woman’s face was buffering.
She was making words into reassuring shapes.
She told me gently of a man who’d been hit by a car.
It seemed important
like someone was having a really bad day.
The Friday Poem is edited by Ashleigh Young. Submissions are welcome at thefridaypoem@gmail.com
The Spinoff Review of Books is proudly brought to you by Unity Books.
The Spinoff Daily gets you all the days' best reading in one handy package, fresh to your inbox Monday-Friday at 5pm.