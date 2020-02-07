The Friday Poem: Riding home from work by Marcel Currin

A new poem by Tauranga poet Marcel Currin.

Riding home from work

I’d been dreaming about the soft edges of the road.

It was a radio dream. The voices were upside down.

Something on the ground was interesting to them.

Later I was awake. I don’t know when.

My eyes were loaded with fog.

Each blink reset the universe with a thud.

It was a blank, jostling space.

We were somewhere in the cosmos.

Stars and planets murmured beyond the walls.

I noticed the idea of an ambulance.

A woman’s face was buffering.

She was making words into reassuring shapes.

She told me gently of a man who’d been hit by a car.

It seemed important

like someone was having a really bad day.

