The Friday Poem: Mermaids by Jordan Hamel

A new poem by Jordan Hamel.

Mermaids

When you lose grip and start to drift.

The first thing you’re supposed to do is

steer into it or steer away?

Not all mermaids are royalty

someone needs to audit the ocean

provide cashflow projections

some mermaids are actually

middle-aged accountants named Stephen

dreaming of a land-view holiday home.

I saw a school of Stephens the other day

out of their habitat just talking inhaling IPAs

inhaling each other

tail-stuffed tuxes pleated smooth

I threw water on them they didn’t swim

they just got reeeeally agitated

and invoiced me for their time

I hate my shape when I sit when I stand

when I lie I pretend I’m fused to the bed

I’m nothing but limbs and a face

a memory foam mattress with amnesia

when I walk the majority of shapes I see

are better than mine

why is it so hard to hide in public?

reflective surfaces jump me in back alleys like

This is a stick-up! What’s uglier? Your inside or outside?

I ran a marathon once well…….

a half

sirens offer sailors benign fates

it always seems too good to pass up

Steer into a new future today!

my form is stubborn putty

bemused by pinching and smushing

it somehow expands in the hot and cold?

It is an underwhelming medical marvel

if I poked it would it deflate? what would drip out?

scales bloom inside escaping my skin

melting muscle softening palms

slumping spine impairing vision

I am a mermaid hosting board meetings

and vigils in rockpools no

I am a sailor ergonomically strapped

to the hull for good posture

no I am the captain now

forever seduced by hidden graves

I hear their call

it sounds like a balanced budget

it sounds like comfort