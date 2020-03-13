The Friday Poem: The Guest House by Mohamed Hassan

A new poem by Mohamed Hassan.

The Guest House

In this house we

have one rule:

bring only what you want to

leave behind

We open doors

with both hands

passing batons

from death to life

Come share with us

this tiny peace

We built from broken tongues

and one-way boarding passes

From kauri bark

and scholarships

From kaitiaki

and kin

In this house

we are

all broken

all strange

all guests

We are holding

space for you

stranger

friend

Come angry

Come dazed

Come hand against your frail

Come open wounded

Come heart between your knees

Come sick and sleepless

Come seeking shelter

Come crawling in your lungs

Come teeth inside your grief

Come shattered peace

Come foreign doubt

Come unrequited sun

Come shaken soil

Come unbearable canyon

Come desperately alone

Come untuned blossom

Come wild and hollow prayer

Come celestial martyr

Come singing doubt

Come swimming to land

Come weep

Come whisper

Come howl into embrace

Come find

a new thread

a gentle light

a glass jar to hold

your dust

Come closer

Come in

you are welcome, brother.

Listen to Mohamed Hassan’s new podcast series The Guest House, which explores the stages of grief after the Christchurch attacks. Available on RNZ, iTunes and Spotify.

