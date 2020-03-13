The Friday Poem: The Guest House by Mohamed Hassan

A new poem by Mohamed Hassan.
The Guest House
In this house we
have one rule:
bring only what you want to
leave behind
We open doors
with both hands
passing batons
from death to life
Come share with us
this tiny peace
We built from broken tongues
and one-way boarding passes
From kauri bark
and scholarships
From kaitiaki
and kin
In this house
we are
all broken
all strange
all guests
We are holding
space for you
stranger
friend
Come angry
Come dazed
Come hand against your frail
Come open wounded
Come heart between your knees
Come sick and sleepless
Come seeking shelter
Come crawling in your lungs
Come teeth inside your grief
Come shattered peace
Come foreign doubt
Come unrequited sun
Come shaken soil
Come unbearable canyon
Come desperately alone
Come untuned blossom
Come wild and hollow prayer
Come celestial martyr
Come singing doubt
Come swimming to land
Come weep
Come whisper
Come howl into embrace
Come find
a new thread
a gentle light
a glass jar to hold
your dust
Come closer
Come in
you are welcome, brother.
Listen to Mohamed Hassan's new podcast series The Guest House, which explores the stages of grief after the Christchurch attacks.
