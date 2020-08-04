Live updates, August 4: Shane Jones defends PGF job numbers – again

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 4, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Airports ahead of government on plan for travel bubble

Both Auckland and Wellington Airport have come forward with plans for how to handle safe, quarantine-free international travel for when a travel corridor opens with the Cook Islands. The airports have said they would physically segregate travellers into different sections of the terminal, depending on where they had travelled from.

But the government is remaining cagey on plans for any quarantine-free travel. The prime minister said any chance of a travel bubble with Australia had been delayed due to the ongoing situation in Victoria, and would not put a timeline on travel to the Cook Islands – despite them being Covid-free.

New Zealand Aviation Coalition co-chair Justin Tighe-Umbers told RNZ that airports had put a lot of work in to be ready if and when the government made the call.

“There’s certainly a lot of pent up demand in New Zealand for people to go off to a tropical island, especially in the middle of winter,” he said.

“We’ve obviously seen a lot of media coverage out of the Pacific Island governments, and they are ready to go and want to see this happen. It’s going to be so important for their economies.”

7.55am: Memebers of parliament – everything is calming down

7.45am: Shane Jones’ PGF in the spotlight – again

Shane Jones’ claim that his provincial growth fund would create more than 10,000 jobs is yet again being questioned, in the final sitting week of this parliament,

As RNZ reports, the regional economic development minister said a detailed stocktake had found 13,217 people had been employed so far following PGF investments. But the opposition’s not so sure.

National said the minister was being disingenuous, as these figures did not show the true number of jobs created or the breakdown of what was full time or contract jobs.

Jones told RNZ: “At the level of the human face of the PGF, this figure is not only handsome it’s an affirmation of everything we set out to do.” The figures were revealed after continuing calls from journalists and opposition MPs to come forward with more details on employment statistics – so Jones went and got them.

“If a minister who is a steward of such a large amount of money is made to look evasive then it’s not a good look for the public seeking more confidence and it’s not a good look personally either,” he said.

But National’s Michael Woodhouse isn’t buying it: “They have no idea how many jobs have been created and the reason is they didn’t ask the applicants, so I think it’s disingenuous to say that many jobs have been created and they’re doing random surveys to pluck any sort of job number out of the air to make it look as if they’ve achieved an arbitrary goal,” he said.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Tauranga’s mayor is embroiled in some chaotic infighting around the Council table, and it could get uglier now that it has gone public. The situation for recently elected mayor Tenby Powell is that a series of “profanity-laced” texts to fellow councillors have been released, which were sent in June amid other councillors trying to oust his then-deputy Larry Baldock. Both Stuff’s Matt Shand and the BOP Times’ Samantha Motion filed requests to get the communications, which also showed that Powell considered resigning as well. As Powell saw it, he believed he had “lost the community” and that his family was starting to get abusive and threatening messages sent to them.

The BOP Times story in particular goes into great detail about the feud at the heart of it all, between Powell and mayoral candidate Kelvin Clout. Befitting the latter’s name, Clout is seen as a fairly influential figure, and has previously been deputy mayor. The timeline suggests they had a showdown, including after alleged comments from Clout that he intended to “run Powell and his wife out of town” – he heavily disputes that he said that, or intended such a course of action. In return, the messages show Powell clearly doesn’t rate Clout – even after the pair held a meeting to work out how to reconcile their differences, Powell was still texting Baldock about how Clout was a “spineless coward.” Both are now publicly saying that they wish to move on from the incident, and won’t be holding grudges over it.

Who exactly is Tenby Powell, and what is his style? He’s a former army man, who then went out and made a lot of money in business. Formerly unsuccessfully active in Auckland local politics, Powell was described by NZ Herald gossip columnist Rachel Glucina as “combative” in 2010 – the description seems apt. As Tauranga’s mayor, a few weeks ago he simply walked out of an angry Papamoa meeting over rates rises, saying the atmosphere had become “abusive and threatening”. Powell was also the subject of a recent official complaint, after describing a fellow councillor as a “f****** climate-denying racist” in front of other councillors and staff. Onlookers described his anger as appearing to be out of control, and compared him to a volcano. On the substance of the comments, he was making them about a councillor who suggested last year that the Treaty of Waitangi should be burned, so you can make up your own mind about whether he had at least something of a point.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

National won’t have selected its new Auckland central candidate in time for the electorate’s first debate.

Hopeful candidate Nuwanthie Samarakone has responded after a fitness photo of her was shared between National Party members.

Four new local lifestyle magazines will launch in October, thanks to veteran editor Sido Kitchin.

There were another two cases of Covid-19, in managed isolation.

A major new report has outlined the biggest and most pressing risks New Zealand faces from climate change.

Auckland Airport’s international terminal will soon be split into two separate areas, ahead of a travel bubble with the Cook Islands opening.

Read yesterday’s live updates here