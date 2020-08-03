Live updates, August 3: Trans-Tasman travel ‘some time away’ – PM

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 3, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz



10.30am: National to miss first Auckland central debate

Problems in selecting a new candidate for the Auckland central electorate will mean National miss the first debate to be held this weekend at Freemans Bay School. The seat’s been vacated by Nikki Kaye, who announced she’d be stepping down from politics the day after being rolled as deputy leader.

As the Herald reports (behind the paywall), the decision to short-list just two candidates – Nuwanthie Samarakone and Emma Mellow – provoked angry complaints from MPs and party members and calls to redo the selection process.

Under the party rules, the pre-selection committee has the job of short-listing five candidates for delegates to elect a candidate. After selecting only two, the committee reconvened on Friday and short-listed three further candidates – Rob Thomas, Sarah Manley and Sang Cho.

The new selection date of August 10 is a day after the first Auckland Central candidates debate, which will feature high profile Green MP Chloe Swarbrick and Labour’s candidate, Helen White.

8.00am: Victoria’s Covid crisis throws spanner in travel bubble plans

The Victorian state of Australia has now hit more than 11,500 cases of Covid-19, with 671 new cases recorded yesterday. The state’s now gone into their equivalent of our level four lockdown – essentially totally shutdown – for at least the next six weeks.

The prime minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ this morning it means plans for a trans-Tasman travel bubble are on hold for the time being. She said there’s no timeframe on quarantine-free travel with Australia resuming, but “obviously this is a major setback.”

“We have to be very assured that any quarantine-free travel doesn’t come at a risk or a cost to be us… so obviously this is going to be some time away now.”

Appearing on the Am Show, Ardern elaborated by saying Australia would need to be free of community transmission for at least 28 days before travel could be considered.

“Anywhere where we have Covid-free travel they have to be free of community transmission for a period of time – that will be some time for Australia,” Ardern said.

Ardern said she hasn’t been in contact with Victoria’s premier Dan Andrews since we were in lockdown.

7.45am: PM defends limited border charges

Jacinda Ardern has defended the government’s decision to only charge Kiwis returning back into the country for a holiday, rather than all returnees. The charging scheme was a win for the Green Party, who had said they would not support blanket charges. But it caused a rift within the coalition, as New Zealand First believed all New Zealanders coming into the country should be hit with a fee.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning, Ardern said the government would have faced legal difficulties if they had introduced mandatory charging across the board. “If we create a barrier to coming back for good to someone’s legal place of residence, that did carry some high legal risk,” she said. “Ultimately New Zealanders want people to be charged and we are.”

When pushed by Hosking on the fact that the majority of returnees will still get their isolation costs covered, Ardern said they had to make a choice: “If you’re here, you’re safe, you’re in New Zealand and you’re making a choice to leave [and then return] then yes, you should pay for that. But if you’re offshore and you, for no fault of your own, find yourself in circumstances where you need to come home, then you can come home [without being charged].”

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Within the space of a few months, Billy Te Kahika Jr has gone from being a relatively obscure blues musician, to becoming a politician deemed important enough to bother fact-checking. The alert came in from international news service AFP on Friday, who will be running fact-checking services over the course of the election campaign. The particular claim made by the NZ Public Party leader was that the military had been authorised to remove people from their homes to enforce Covid-19 restrictions, and to be perfectly clear, that is not true. But the huge spread of the facebook post in which the false claim was made was part of the reason why it was fact-checked.

The wider movement didn’t come from nowhere, and nor did it go entirely unnoticed as it was building up. Local papers like the Gisborne Herald reported on packed public meetings held around the country. Closely adjacent protest events, like those that took place at the Auckland Viaduct because of a conspiracy theory about superyachts and child trafficking, were reported on by The Spinoff’s Josie Adams. But there has been a significant shift over the past week especially in terms of nationwide mainstream media coverage, in large part because of the merger event held with Advance NZ and former National MP Jami-Lee Ross.

On that merger, there has been little further movement as yet in terms of other small parties being brought into the fold. And a particularly revealing story by Stuff’s Andrea Vance came out over the weekend, in which Outdoors Party co-leader Sue Grey alleged that she had been the subject of a targeted harassment campaign by Public Party supporters, because she and co-leader Alan Simmons had refused to merge with them. Te Kahika denies directing or instigating any of that, and asked his supporters to stop. But the messages sent to Grey speak to a growing confidence among those in that political space that the Public Party is now the dominant faction, with the sort of momentum for conspiracy theories that hasn’t been seen in years.

7.30am: Yesterday's key stories



Melbourne entered a strict NZ-style level four lockdown, including a curfew, while regional Victoria will begin level three restrictions from midnight Wednesday.

The announcement came as Victoria confirmed 671 new cases and seven new deaths.

There were three new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation in New Zealand – two women who arrived from Manila and LA respectively, and a child from Pakistan.

Work visa holders will be allowed to enter New Zealand “within the coming months”, finance minister Grant Robertson said.

