Live updates, August 2: Melbourne set to enter level four lockdown ‘within days’

10.00am: Work visa holders to be allowed back in ‘coming months’ – Robertson

The “next cab off the ranks” for entry into New Zealand would be those with work visas who are currently overseas, finance minister Grant Robertson told Q+A’s Jack Tame this morning. Asked whether he foresaw any further loosening of our border restrictions prior to the arrival of a vaccine, Robertson said the government would “continue to develop the framework” for immigration based on economic benefit to the country, and the next focus would be those who already have the right to live and work here. The timeframe for allowing them in would depend on New Zealand’s isolation capacity and the ability to manage incoming flows of people, he said, but he predicted that more work visa holders would be able to enter the country “within the coming months”.

Speaking about the economic outlook in the wake of the pandemic, he said the good news for New Zealand is that our exports are holding up relatively well. “So while we’re not seeing the people come into New Zealand, we are seeing our goods going out.” Asked if New Zealanders would face a tougher economic situation in the first half of next year, he said it would “probably balance out to where we are now” but the outlook would largely depend on how well other countries are able to handle Covid-19.

9.00am: Melbourne set to go into strict lockdown

Melbourne could enter level four lockdown “within days” according to the city’s daily newspaper, The Age. Drastic measures being considered include a near total shutdown of public transport networks, tougher rules to keep residents even closer to their homes, and a shutdown of most businesses.

The stricter measures have been forced by Melbourne’s seeming inability to get the Covid-19 outbreak under control under level three. On Friday the state reported 627 cases and eight deaths, the second worst day of the pandemic so far. Yesterday there were 397 cases and three more deaths. Level three has been widely criticised as too lenient, with retail stores still open and many Melburnians still going to work. There have been widespread online reports of people flouting the ban on travel and rules around the wearing of masks.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

A second traveller to Australia from New Zealand tested positive for Covid-19. There are now three cases from New Zealand that have been picked up from overseas.

There were two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand.

Matthew Hooton announced he was resigning from the National Party because he couldn’t justify “another seven weeks commuting to Wellington”

The Labour Party has thrown its support behind the campaign to make Matariki a public holiday.

