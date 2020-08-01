Live updates, August 1: Second positive Covid case on Auckland to Sydney flights

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 1. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day.

9.50am: Winston Peters on diplomat accused of sexual assault

On Newshub Nation this morning, Winston Peters was asked if former South Korean diplomat Hongkon Kim, who’s alleged to have sexually assaulted a New Zealand citizen and male staff member in 2017, would be held to account here. A warrant for the diplomat’s arrest was issued this year, but currently, the South Korean government is refusing to arrange his return from the Philippines where he now currently works.

“The crime of which he’s alleged to have committed is a crime in our country [but] not a crime in Korea,” Peters alleged. “But when in Rome you do what the Romans do: he did it in New Zealand, that’s the allegation, so it’s over to the Korean government and for them to allow him to waive diplomatic immunity and return him to this country.”

“This is now at the highest level. It’s with [South Korean] President Moon, it’s with Jacinda Ardern who’s raised this with him. I don’t think we can do any more than wait upon them to give us a response.”

8.40am: Second positive Covid case on Auckland to Sydney flights

A New Zealand woman says she’s tested positive for Covid-19 after flying from Auckland to Sydney just over a week ago, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Taking Air New Zealand flight NZ103 on July 20 to Sydney, she went straight into quarantine on arrival where she was tested for Covid-19.

After hearing the news of the South Korean traveller, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival from New Zealand, the woman decided to ring New Zealand’s health hotline to make sure New Zealand authorities had been alerted to her positive test. It turned out they had no idea.

“I thought the countries would alert each other but it turns out they don’t talk at all.”

The woman’s positive result comes after another passenger also revealed to have tested positive to Covid-19 after flying from Auckland to Sydney on July 6.

8.ooam: England postpones easing lockdown

Due to come into effect this weekend, England is set to have another two weeks of lockdown restrictions reports the BBC. This means live indoor theatre and concert venues will remain closed, as will casinos, ice rinks and bowling alleys. Pilot sporting events featuring a limited number of spectators will no longer be allowed to ahead, while wedding receptions with up to 30 guests have also been put on hold.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to “squeeze that brake pedal in order to keep the virus under control”. He also announced face coverings would be mandatory in more indoor settings, such as cinemas, museums and places of worship.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



An inquiry found serious failings by the NZ Defence Force in the wake of 2010’s Operation Burnham raid which killed a number of civilians, but judged its actions in Afghanistan as lawful.

There were no new cases of Covid-19.

Auckland’s Sylvia Park shopping centre shut its food court for cleaning after it emerged a South Korean man who later tested positive for Covid-19 had visited on July 16. The rest of the centre underwent the same deep cleaning overnight.

The volume of returnees was vastly underestimated by the government, documents relating to the pandemic response revealed. A maximum of 32,000 were expected by October; in reality 33,000 have already arrived.

Judith Collins said she was “not at all worried” about the 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll that showed National more than 20 points behind Labour.

