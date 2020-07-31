Live updates, July 31: ‘Hit and Run’ report released; new Covid document dump

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 31. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.00am: Operation Burnham report released

The release today of the Operation Burnham report contradicts the main allegations made in the book Hit and Run by Jon Stephenson and Nicky Hager.

The conduct of the NZSAS in Afghanistan was both professional and lawful, the independent inquiry has concluded, going against the main allegations made in the book. NZSAS troops, aided by the American military, raided villages in Afghanistan’s Tirgiran Valley in August 2010 after an attack on a NZDF patrol. A number of civilians were killed in the raid, including a child and at least seven men.

9.00am: Another Friday Covid document dump

The government has released more documents relating to its Covid-19 health response. They are publicly accessible on the Covid-19 website.

This release includes the papers, minutes and key advice for the decisions the Government has made relating to the pandemic up to 29 June, with some additional relevant material from up to 7 July.

Volume of returnees vastly underestimated, documents reveal

Figures released in one of the documents, dating from May 5, show the Ministry of Health expected just over 32,000 New Zealanders to return home by October this year. That was the worst case scenario, with the lowest option being just 13,000 returnees.

However, as of yesterday, almost 33,000 people have returned home – more than two months ahead of when the ministry expected we’d hit that figure.

In May, it was predicted that a roster of approximately 18 hotels and facilities would be used to manage isolation and quarantine. There are currently 32 being used across the country, with 19 in Auckland alone. In determining how the country would handle the volume of returnees, cabinet based the likely flow of travellers on levels seen in the first week of April, which averaged 190 returnees a day. It was expected this would continue for “the next six months”, or until around October. Yesterday saw 415 land at the border.

8.00am: Simon Bridges on his tenure, politics, and yaks

Just over two months ago, Simon Bridges was rolled as the leader of the opposition. This week he opened up about his tenure, the state of politics in New Zealand and, of course, the baby yaks.

Simon Bridges did not hide his disappointment when the National Party caucus turfed him from the leadership. He was visibly angry. But in the weeks that followed something fascinating began to happen: like a man who had emerged from a suit of heavy armour, he seemed suddenly full of spring, unburdened. In a series of social media posts – most notably a stroll with a baby yak – Bridges was rejuvenated, relatable, at ease.

“Being in leadership, and being in opposition, is hard,” said Bridges in a candid hour-long conversation with Danyl Mclauchlan at Meow in Wellington on Wednesday night as part of The Spinoff Members / Verb Wellington Politics in Pubs series.

7.55am: Battle of the minor parties; Act comes out on top

While TVNZ’s new poll brought good news for Labour, it was a different story for its coalition friends. The Greens are sitting on about 5% – the exact threshold required to see them return to parliament if they don’t win any electorate seats. New Zealand First is languishing on just 2%, meaning they’d be gone in September.

On the flipside, David Seymour would be twerking his way back to parliament with five friends, based on the current poll. It has the Act Party on 5%. That is the party’s highest polling in 17 years. Seymour told RNZ the poll is simply a “snapshot in time” and there is still a long way to go until election night. “What the election is really about is ‘how does New Zealand adapt to a completely changed world?'”

He said his party has taken principled stands on issues like free speech and gun law reform in the last parliamentary term.

Seymour said that if he had the chance to be a minister in a centre right government come September, he’d be prepared to turn it down – like he did under John Key.

7.50am: Collins not worried by new poll

Another poll means another morning of media for Judith Collins as she attempts to defend its result

The TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll has Labour on 53%, with National languishing more than 20 points behind on 32%. That’s an improvement on the “rogue” Newshub poll from the weekend, which had the party on just 25%. But it’s still not enough to form a government in September.

Collins told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking she was “not at all worried” about the 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll. “It’s only two weeks in [to my leadership],” Collins said. “I think people are saying at least Judith gets on with the job and that’s what you want.”

As if on cue, Collins trotted out the usual line about the polling being significantly lower than internal polling. Those results leaked earlier in the week, and show National a few points higher on roughly 36%.

Collins reckoned that the tide would turn in her favour when the current tranche of the wage subsidy ends at the start of September.

The 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll offered slightly better news for National than Sunday night’s bleak Newshub numbers.

The leaking of private Covid-19 patient data was politically motivated, a new report found.

There was one new case of the coronavirus, in managed isolation. Meanwhile in Victoria, there were more than 700 new cases.

Another person absconded from an isolation hotel in Auckland, only to be arrested 100m down the road.

A New Conservative candidate criticised vandals for graffitiing his election hoarding – to later find out it was Photoshop.

National’s housing spokesperson claimed the party built 30,000 state homes, when they really built 3,000.

