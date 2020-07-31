SAS cleared of major allegations made in Hit and Run book

It wasn’t a revenge raid after an attack killed a New Zealand soldier, a government inquiry into Operation Burnham found. Instead, it concluded the failures largely weren’t in Afghanistan but in Wellington.

The conduct of the NZSAS in Afghanistan was both professional and lawful, an independent inquiry into the Operation Burnham raid has concluded, contradicting the main allegations made in a book about the military action.

NZSAS troops, aided by the American military, raided villages in Afghanistan’s Tirgiran Valley in August 2010 after an attack on a NZDF patrol. A number of civilians were killed in the raid, including a child and at least seven men.

An inquiry chaired by former prime minister Geoffrey Palmer and former supreme court judge Terence Arnold concluded that the main allegations made in the book Hit and Run were not accurate. They ruled out the claim that the raid was an ill-conceived revenge operation on innocent people. The inquiry found that the operation followed the proper rules and resulted in the capture of several insurgents. One of the main targets of the raid was present.

“They were legitimate operations and were not carried out as revenge attacks,” noted attorney-general David Parker’s office in a statement.

However, Palmer and Arnold also found that the NZDF undermined civilian control of the military by making numerous incorrect public statements about civilian casualties over a number of years to the public and in briefings with ministers.

The treatment of a prisoner, who was punched in the stomach by New Zealand troops, was also found to have fallen short of the country’s values.

There’s no need for further investigations of the NZSAS or personnel involved in the raid, according to the report.

However, the report concluded that there needs to be a number of changes within the NZDF to ensure that allegations of civilian casualties in military operations are investigated more thoroughly and disclosed more truthfully.

A new independent office of inspector-general of defence should be created outside the ranks of the NZDF to provide more oversight and ensure that ministers can keep the military accountable to parliament. There should be a clearer process for dealing with allegations of civilian casualties and the NZDF should fix its record-keeping and organisational structure to ensure the public can be assured of receiving correct information, the report said.

Parker said the the government has accepted all the report’s recommendations and will work to implement them.

The inquiry did thank the book’s authors, Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson, for making the allegations public. “Without the book, the findings of the report and its important recommendations would not have been possible. Given this, it is right to acknowledge, as does the report, that the book has performed a valuable public service,” Parker said in a statement. A number of details in the book were correct, including that there were buildings damaged by American attack helicopters and civilian casualties occurred. However, the number of casualties and who died is disputed by the inquiry.

“There were serious deficiencies in the way the NZDF dealt with the allegations,” the inquiry concluded. While it ruled out any institutional cover-up by the defence force, the inquiry found there was poor record keeping at defence headquarters and some senior officers in Afghanistan misrepresented the situation to their superiors in Wellington.

The country’s policy of turning over prisoners to local Afghan forces, who were known to be torturing them for confessions, should not have been allowed, the inquiry found. The authors of the report recommended that the government should develop detention policies dealing with overseas situations where the NZDF captures prisoners and how they should be handed over to local authorities.

An accompanying report from the office of the inspector-general of intelligence and security also released today found that the country’s intelligence agencies should have been more proactive to ensure that ministers were told about the possibility of civilian casualties in the raid. The country’s intelligence agencies also didn’t do a good enough job identifying the the risk of torture faced by prisoners handed over by the New Zealand military to local Afghan forces.

The Spinoff is contacting the book’s authors for comment.