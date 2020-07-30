Live updates, July 30: Election season heats up as Greens, NZ First clash

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 30. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.35am: Right now on The Spinoff – a NEW podcast

From the rubble of 2020 comes the opportunity to create a new future. Conversations That Count – Ngā Kōrero Whai Take will examine what that could look like. It’s coming very soon to The Spinoff. You can subscribe here, and read host Stacey Morrison’s introduction here.

10.25am: Businesses at new Auckland mall struggling to pay rent

Rent relief’s been offered to some tenants at Auckland’s Commercial Bay precinct, as the impacts of Covid-19 on the economy are continuing to be felt. The $1 billion development on the city’s waterfront opened just over a month ago and is home to more than 100 upmarket retailers and restaurants.

Now, some occupants are struggling to pay rent.

Cali Press owner Chris Monaghan told RNZ it was an obvious decision to open a cafe at the shopping centre, due to its location. But he said sales were half those expected and the café has taken up the offer of a rent holiday by landlord, Precinct.

“It’s just the way the perfect storm has developed where we’ve now got a global pandemic, a recession and significant construction and disruption around us and borders closed so it’s a pretty challenging environment,” he said.

The precinct pitched itself to the public as more of a destination than simply another shopping centre. The Spinoff’s managing editor Duncan Greive called it “radical” and “the future of malls” in a piece you can read here.

10.05am: New Conservative candidate mistakes photoshop for real life

A New Conservative candidate has criticised vandals for graffitiing his election hoarding – only for it to be pointed out it wasn’t vandalised at all.

Rudi du Plooy is hoping to be the MP for Hamilton West after September’s election, and took to Facebook to slam the purported spray-painters for targeting his billboard.

I was 99 percent certain this was drawn on using a program and then I noticed the mouse cursor. I am in complete AGONY. pic.twitter.com/ATyOJJVWQY — Bennett (@bennettLmorgan) July 29, 2020

What he missed, however, was the rather obvious cursor in the top left corner.

He claimed the ‘vandalism’ would be reported to the police.

10.00am: Megan Woods defends charging scheme for returnees

It was confirmed yesterday that certain returning New Zealanders will have to pay for the cost of their mandatory stay in isolation, from later this year. The bill will be rushed through parliament under urgency.

The cost for those required to pay will be $3100 per room and $950 for each extra adult and $475 per child.

The minister in charge of managed isolation, Megan Woods, told RNZ this morning the proposed charges reflect the cost of mandatory isolation to the taxpayer. She defended the exemption scheme that will be in place, whereby some people will be able to avoid charges if they are, for example, in the country to attend a funeral or visiting a sick relative.

8.00am: Greens, NZ First clash over waka jumping repeal

The Greens and New Zealand First have clashed for the second time in a day, this time over the repeal of waka jumping legislation introduced in 2018.

Yesterday, Winston Peters took aim at the Greens over its support for managed isolation fees that only apply to a small group of returning Kiwis. Then, later in the night, the party was back in Peters’ firing line for choosing to support a National Party member’s bill that would repeal waka jumping legislation.

That legislation, which means any MP who quits their party is forced to vacate their seat and leave parliament, entered into effect in 2018 – with the support of the Greens.

The party have always been against blocking MPs from jumping ship, but begrudgingly supported the government on it at the time. But co-leader James Shaw said supporting this bill doesn’t mean the party isn’t working in good faith: “We never said and never made any commitment that if a repeal bill came before the House that we wouldn’t also support that.”

But Peters was having none of it, claiming the Greens’ were breaking the coalition agreement – and can’t be trusted.

“They’re signed up to the coalition agreement on this matter for three years and that term does not end until the 19th of September.”

“You cannot possibly be going forward to the years 2020-2023 contemplating a party that can’t keep its word.”

Election season truly is in full swing.

7.45am: Kiwis in UK given visa extension

We reported earlier in the week on how New Zealanders living in the UK were in visa limbo, as they didn’t know whether their visas were going to be extended past the end of the month.

Now, the UK home office has confirmed all foreigners stuck in the country will been another month to sort out their situation. As RNZ reports, the home office instruction is still that those who benefit from the visa extension “are expected to take all reasonable steps to leave the UK before this date where it is possible to do so”.

But for many New Zealanders, leaving the country has been easier said than done, with widespread flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, more than 250,000 Americans have investigated whether they qualify to move to New Zealand since the Covid-19 outbreak started earlier this year, reports the Herald.

Last month 112,800 more Americans visited the Immigration New Zealand website compared with the same time last year. That’s a a 160% spike, equating to one US click every 30 seconds.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

For a lead story today, a look at some of the benefits and challenges of a major potential infrastructure scheme being investigated. Some of this news will go back several days, but it’s a fascinating project that there hasn’t been a chance to cover yet in the Bulletin. The top line is this: Energy minister Megan Woods has put $30 million towards a business case to investigate whether the Lake Onslow pumped hydro storage scheme in Central Otago should go ahead, reports the ODT. A pumped hydro scheme differs from a dam in that water can be used depending on demand – when it is low, the water isn’t used, and when it is high, there’s plenty available.

The implications of this for renewable energy are huge. As Newsroom’s Marc Daalder writes in an analysis piece, it would mean the country’s electricity system could become purely renewable. No more coal power plants being flicked on during high demand – there’d be a storage scheme for that. In fact, it would likely generate so much clean electricity that a whole range of industrial processes could be electrified too, rather than relying on coal. You’d have to factor in some very high emissions to build the thing, but after that, it could have an immense impact in reducing the amount of carbon New Zealand pumps out. The storage would also help solve the ‘dry year’ problem that hydro schemes currently face.

Of course, it would also be colossally expensive. One figure thrown around in this piece by the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Grant Bradley is $4 billion, so you can assume in the final wash-up it would end up larger than that. It is described by an analyst in that story as an “overbuild” for what is needed, but would also have the effect of putting a long term mechanism in place that would keep electricity prices low. Other electricity industry stakeholders told Radio NZ that this particular scheme isn’t worth it, and that same money would be better spent on multiple smaller schemes instead.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



The government revealed its plans to charge some returning Kiwis for isolation. NZ First will support the law change, but Winston Peters labelled it dreadful public policy. Judith Collins called the scheme “complete nonsense”. There were two new cases of Covid-19, both in managed isolation. A review of the RMA recommendedthe law be scrapped and replaced. Judith Collins backed the recommendations, saying that’s been National’s policy for three years. The National Party unveiled its small business policy, allowing people to dig into their KiwiSaver for funding.

National MPs Sarah Dowie and Paula Bennett gave emotional valedictory speeches to parliament.

Four members of the family who absconded from Hamilton managed isolation pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020.

Read yesterday’s live updates here