Live updates, July 19: The economy is this generation’s nuclear-free issue, says Collins

The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day.

11.50am: Recipients of mental health funding announced

Sixteen charities and community groups are to share in $200,000 allocated to help support people living with mental health and addiction challenges who have been impacted by Covid-19. Funded by the Ministry of Health, the Whai Ora, Whiti Ora Fund is being administered by the Mental Health Foundation which recently called for applications for grants for up to $20,000 each.

The 16 recipient organisations are:

1. Able Charity Trust, Dunedin

2. Akaroa Resource Collective Trust, Akaroa Heartlands

3. Asian Family Services, Auckland/Wellington

4. Creative Kids Trust Board, Blenheim

5. Family Support Services Kaiwaka/Mangawhai Inc, Kaiwaka/Mangawhai/Maungatoroto/ Wellsford

6. He Waka Taiora, South Auckland

7. Loss and Grief Support Trust, Southland

8. Mother’s Helpers, Auckland

9. Nga Manga Puriri Trust, Northland

10. Pacific Island Synod, Nationwide

11. Rainbow Path, Auckland/Wellington

12. Te Aroha Noa Community Services, Palmerston North

13. Te Poho Collective- supported by Mahitahi Trust, Nationwide

14. Te Roopu Taurima, South Auckland

15. Turning Point Trust, Tauranga

16. Waiheke Adult Literacy Inc, Waiheke Island

10.55am: Travel to Tasmania, Pacific islands should be prioritised, says Peters

A “state to country’ version of the trans-Tasman bubble is the clear way forward, Winston Peters told Q&A this morning, given the “tragic failure” of some parts of Australia to control Covid-19. The obvious place to start is Tasmania, a state which is currently as safe as New Zealand, Peters said. “I know the population is small, but it’d be a test for Queensland to (subsequently) join.”

While the Australian federal government had been opposed to the idea of opening the country state by state, Peters said prime minister Scott Morrison has recently begun to come around to the idea. Still, New Zealand is being too easily constrained by the bureaucracy of the federal government, Peters said, and we need to more forcefully ask Australia to open travel corridors with Tasmania and Queensland, “yes or no”.

There’s no reason why travel to safe Pacific islands shouldn’t have started already, Peters said. The issue was that the government had decided it would introduce a trans-Tasman bubble first, and then use that as a model for the Pacific islands. “But the trans-Tasman bubble is handicapping our progress. So let’s go with, for example, Niue and the Cook Islands for a start.”

10.15am: ‘The nuclear-free issue of this generation is the economy’ says Collins

National leader Judith Collins appeared on TVNZ’s Q&A this morning, and the party’s new transport and infrastructure plan was in the spotlight. Collins was challenged by host Jack Tame on the claim that $6.1bn of the plan’s funding would come from cancelling light rail to Auckland Airport. As Tame pointed out, only $1.8bn in ATAP funding for the light rail project has been allocated so far. So where, he asked, did National get the other $4bn it claimed it would save? This was funding for the “out” years, Collins said – the cost of the light rail project over 10 years.

The problem with this argument, Tame said, was that the government has been “very clear” that would be relying on third-party funding mechanisms to pay for light rail (or light metro) in Auckland. Wasn’t it then disingenuous for National to claim that as savings? No, because that $6.1bn doesn’t include all the funding from the Land Transport Fund that the government has “whipped up” by taking funds out of roads and putting it into light rail, Collins said.

Pressed on what National’s plans to cancel Skypath – the walking and cycling path over Auckland Harbour Bridge – would mean for people who want to cross the harbour without a car, Collins pointed to the party’s plan to build a tunnel, but acknowledged this would mean non-motorists faced a 13 year wait to get across by means other than ferry.

Cancelling Skypath isn’t just about saving money, she said, but of safety too. “If you put the Skypath, which is $360m, and you’re attaching this onto a structure, the Auckland Harbour Bridge, which as we all know is not as robust as we’d all love… That was built in 1957 – how’s that going to solve much?”

Climate change is not mentioned in the transport and infrastructure plan. Is that because National doesn’t take climate change seriously, Tame asked. Of course we do, answered Collins. “And that’s why we’re talking so much about public transport, ferries, electric vehicles – all the things that we’re going to put in. We’re looking at new infrastructure where we can have smart technologies like automated trains.” Yes, the plan includes a lot of roads but “electric vehicles travel on roads.”

Jacinda Ardern said that climate change is the nuclear free issue of this generation, noted Tame. Does Collins agree? “No I think the nuclear-free issue of this generation is actually the economy,” she said.

“I will not beggar this country and our people just so that we can go off to Paris or anywhere else and skite about how New Zealand farmers have been done in or whatever. If we didn’t have our agriculture side – and by the way they’re adjusting very well to climate issues – we’d have nothing.”

On National’s plans to charge returnees for their quarantine or managed isolation stay, Collins confirmed that the party is looking at a fee of “round about” $3000, with some exemptions. Deputy leader Gerry Brownlee will announce full details of the policy this afternoon.

8.25am: National wants returnees to pay $3000

Apparently preempting a policy release expected later today, Stuff is reporting that National would charge people returning to New Zealand $3000 for managed self-isolation or quarantine. There would be a small number of compassionate exemptions but these would be “the absolute exception, not the rule”.

Stuff understands the policy would come into effect on October 3, giving New Zealanders a short window after the election to get home without having to pay.

The government has also indicated it wants to introduce charges, but only for those who have left the country voluntarily following lockdown, and they would likely only pay for part of the cost of their stay. Cabinet is set to discuss the issue on Monday.

8.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

Auckland transport received a $182m boost from the government for four transport projects to help the region’s economic recovery.

Torrential weather battered the upper North Island with roads closed and residents evacuated due to flooding.

One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation was announced – a man in his 50s who arrived on July 12 from Central Africa via Tanzania, Doha and Brisbane.

Brexit “bad boys” Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore said New Zealand should expect “Winston on steroids” as they prepare a complete revamp NZ First’s social media presence.

