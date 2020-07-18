Live updates, July 18: Winston Peters and the ‘bad boys’ of Brexit speak out

The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day.

12.10pm: Assistance for Upper North Island during floods

Following extensive flooding overnight, Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare says the government is on standby to assist communities across Coromandel, Northland and Tairawhiti.

“I’ve spoken to the local mayors and understand the most important message this morning is to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel so that emergency services can provide assistance to those most in need,” said Henare.

“Overnight several Civil Defence centres were open to help people who had to evacuate their homes due to flooding or couldn’t get home due to road closures.

“Last night there were 45 calls received by the Far North District Council relating to roading, infrastructure and downed trees. In Tarawhiti, SH35 was closed between Te Puia & Tolaga Bay, some local roads are also closed, and the Hikuwai River is being monitored.”

“As damage assessments take place this morning, I am considering options for travelling to the region to see where the Government can best support local communities during this time.”

10.40am: Winston Peters and the ‘bad boys’ of Brexit speak out

Ahead of NZ First’s convention and campaign launch this weekend, leader and deputy prime minister Winston Peters made an appearance on Newshub Nation this morning. While Peters wouldn’t say what percentage of vote the party was aiming for, he believed NZ First would do “extraordinarily well on election night” despite the party polling below 5%, adding that “none of my ministers have had to be sacked, none of them have screwed up”.

When questioned about his relationship with Brexit “bad boys” Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore, who’ve pledged to bring “mischief, mayhem and guerrilla warfare” to New Zealand’s election, Peters said it was important to work with people “from all around the world” and that other parties were doing the same.

In a segment aired after Peters’ interview, Banks and Wigmore were asked by reporter Lloyd Burr if the pair had put any money into NZ First. “Of course not. How can I?” said Banks. “The best way to smear Winston is through this type of thinking,” noting that the Serious Fraud Office should be looking into “dodgy donations” from China rather than Peters himself.

When asked what New Zealand should expect from their brand of politics, Banks said it would be “Winston on steroids” with the team set to completely revamp NZ First’s social media presence. Banks said they wanted to humanise Peters’ image and “get across what he’s like off-camera.”

“We advised him to be happier and enjoy the process rather than get drawn into the negativity,” said Banks. “He’s just nice guy with a good sense of humour,” with Wigmore calling Peters a “typical Kiwi”.

While Peters himself refused to say what percentage of the vote the party was aiming for, Banks and Wigmore said they personally were aiming for 13-15%.

10am: ‘I’m not here to get second. I‘m here to win’ – Collins

On Newshub Nation this morning, National Party leader Judith Collins said she “won’t be losing” when asked if she would stand down if her party fails to lose the election. When pressed by host Tova O’Brien if she would hold herself to her previous 35% performance threshold, Collins said she stood by what she said and that 35% for the National Party wasn’t “a long term option”. However, she refused to say if she would step down from the leadership if she failed to reach that mark in September. “I’m not worried about that because we’re going to win … I’m not here to get second. I’m going to win.”

When asked about MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams stepping down, Collins said she’d rather have people choose “to leave if they’re not completely committed to a 24 hour, seven day a week job that takes a massive toll” and that it was better to leave now than after the election. She added that Kaye and Adams had asked her to put her name forward for the leadership and that she was “personally fond” of them both. “I know they’re backing me,” she said.

9.10am: Heavy rain causes flooding in Northland and Whangārei

Torrential weather has been battering the north of the country as flooding closes roads and forces residents to evacuate.

The Far North District Council has reported flooding, slips and fallen trees throughout the region. Two welfare centres have been set up by Civil Defence at Kamo Scout Hall in Tikipunga and Onerahi Community Hall in Whangārei for homes hit with flooding and power cuts.

In Whangārei, MetService says 220 millimetres of rain had fallen since 7pm last night – a level that’s only expected once every 500 years.

Meanwhile, extraordinary scenes have emerged from a Whangārei petrol station where a group of 12 found themselves stuck in waist-high flooding. A staff member said workers and customers stranded were calm. “We ain’t going nowhere. Everyone’s pretty much chilling out talking and drinking coffee and eating pies,” he said.

8.45am: Two people in hospital after Auckland shooting

Two men were rushed to Auckland Hospital last night after a firearms incident in the suburb of Ellerslie, the NZ Herald reports. They were taken via ambulance with “moderate injuries”.

The incident reportedly took place near the suburb’s popular stretch of restaurants and bars on Arthur Street just before 9pm.

A police spokesperson last night said they were called about a “firearms-related job” at 8.55pm and enquiries were ongoing. It’s not yet known how or why the shooting occurred and the condition of the two individuals shot.

The incident comes one month after a police officer was shot and killed in the Auckland suburb of Massey. Constable Matthew Hunt was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and was the first police officer killed on the front line in 11 years.

8.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

Simon Bridges revealed he wanted Mark Mitchell to lead National.

Judith Collins unveiled a $31 billion transport plan, including rail to Auckland Airport.

The blogger once known as Whale Oil, Cameron Slater, was in court to defend defamation claims.

A range of magazines including the Woman’s Weekly and the Listener will be back in print soon, following the sale of Bauer NZ titles to Mercury Capital.

There was one more case of Covid-19, detected in managed isolation.

