Live updates, July 16: Nikki Kaye, Amy Adams quit politics

9:00am: (More) chaos in the National Party

It’s been another massive morning for the National Party.

Here’s political editor Justin Giovannetti:

Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams, National’s second and third ranked MPs at the start of this week, are now leaving politics. Both women could have been credibly touted as possible leaders only days ago and were moderate voices in the caucus. A minor shuffle of the opposition’s ranks this morning has turned into a larger renovation.

New leader Judith Collins, facing a growing tempest as New Zealanders sip their first coffee of the day, has moved up the time of her shuffle announcement by half an hour. For the second time since her selection as leader, Collins’ careful choreography has been ruined by leaks. Her ascent to the leadership itself was leaked, as was that of deputy Gerry Brownlee, before either could leave the caucus room where they were elected. In a statement, Collins thanked the two women for “their incredible contributions at very senior levels.”

Kaye also held the central Auckland seat, beating off prime minister Jacinda Ardern and other progressive rivals in recent elections. Her departure throws the future of that blue electorate in doubt. The loss of the two respected female MPs is a blow for a party that also lost Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley in recent weeks. The departures leave the National ranks older, more male-dominated and more conservative.

8.40am: Amy Adams quits politics

Updated

As if the news of one high profile National MP quitting wasn’t enough, this morning there’s a two for the price of one special. It’s now been confirmed that Amy Adams will be stepping down today, following closely behind her colleague Nikki Kaye. Adams had previously announced she wouldn’t be contesting the September election – before u-turning on that decision when Todd Muller took over the party’s leadership.

In a statement, Adams said she will not take up the offer of a list position for National for the 2020 election.“Last year I made the decision that I would retire at this election and accordingly I did not seek nomination for the seat of Selwyn that I have held for 12 years. In May I was asked to stay on as a list only candidate and take on the role of co-ordinating our Covid-19 Recovery policy framework.”

“As I said at that time I decided to stay because with the scale of challenges the country was facing, I saw being able to contribute in this way as an honour and a role I could not turn down.

“With Todd Muller’s decision to resign the leadership the most important issue for our party was to get a strong and effective leadership team in place without delay and I am proud at the way in which the caucus managed this. I am in no doubt that in Judith Collins we have the right leader for the challenges ahead and Judith and the team have my full support.”

Adams told RNZ’s Morning Report that Collins had offered her a position, but it wasn’t the same Covid recovery role she decided to come back for.

Both Adams and Nikki Kaye were close allies of Todd Muller, who resigned as National leader just 48 hours ago.

The top three ranked MPs in the National Party on Monday:

1. Todd Muller

2. Nikki Kaye

3. Amy Adams — Toby Manhire (@toby_etc) July 15, 2020

7.45am: Nikki Kaye quits politics

It’s been confirmed that Auckland Central MP and former National Party deputy leader Nikki Kaye is quitting politics. It follows a dramatic week for the party, with the shock resignation of Todd Muller, revelations of leaking of private information, and the rise of Judith Collins and Gerry Brownlee into the leader and deputy leader slots.

In a statement, Kaye said she advised the party president and leader Judith Collins of her decision yesterday. “I made the decision not to stand for Leader or Deputy on Monday and I offered my support to Judith prior to the caucus vote. While Judith made it clear to me that I would be part of her Senior leadership team and Education spokesperson, I am ready to retire.”

“I believe Judith is absolutely the right leader for the Party at this time and I will be supporting Judith and the Party to win this election. New Zealand needs National.”

Kaye cited her brush with cancer as one of her reasons to quit. “I have spent most of my adult life serving the public and the National Party. This is personally the right time for me to leave. Cancer has taught me that life can change in a moment and I am ready for the next chapter.”

Collins is expected to unveil the ranking of her MPs this morning, which would have revealed how far down the list Kaye dropped after being ousted as deputy on Tuesday night. Kaye joins a massive list of high profile Nats who aren’t returning after the September 19 election, including Paula Bennett and David Carter.

This could also have major implications for the race in Auckland Central. Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick is contesting the electorate, and paid tribute to Kaye on Twitter.

All the best to Nikki Kaye in whatever she decides to set her mind to next. Talking to community across Auckland Central, it’s clear she’s been a hard-working local MP. Nothing can ever be taken for granted in politics, and leaving on one’s own terms is a powerful decision. — Chlöe Swarbrick (@_chloeswarbrick) July 15, 2020

Collins will be announcing her reshuffle at 10.30 this morning. For more analysis on Kaye’s shock departure, check out The Bulletin below.

7.35am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

The most prominent liberal in the National Party is expected to quit politics today, in what will be a massive shakeup for the party. The front page of today’s NZ Herald carries a report from political editor Audrey Young that says Nikki Kaye, MP for Auckland Central and deputy leader of the party at the start of the week, is set to announce her immediate departure from politics. Along with Amy Adams, she was an incredibly important figure under Muller’s leadership – according to various reports, she was effectively the key decision-maker in that team.

The decision to go could have something to do with the handling of Michael Woodhouse receiving confidential information from former party president Michelle Boag. According to allegations made last night on Newstalk ZB by former National press secretary Rachel Morton, Kaye pushed Woodhouse to delay putting out a statement on the issue, which then blew up in everyone’s face. It could be entirely unrelated, but Boag was also until recently a key figure in Kaye’s Auckland Central campaign team.

Is Kaye being pushed out by new leader Judith Collins? It’s always difficult to know these things from a distance, but Young’s report would appear to indicate that is not the case. The key paragraph is this: “It is understood several people have tried to dissuade Kaye from quitting or at least to put more distance between the decision and the events of the past 10 days but she is adamant.” And in case you’re wondering if this is simply one report that could turn out to be wrong, the speculation is also carried by Politik this morning – a very well informed newsletter that is written the night before.

For the National Party, losing Kaye would clearly be a blow. While her constituency was very different, she had a similar strength to Paula Bennett – an MP who could draw support from people who might not otherwise consider voting National. In Kaye’s case, it is urban social liberals. If she goes, it will narrow the breadth of ideological diversity within National, at a time when many are suggesting that the change in leadership is primarily aimed at ensuring the conservative base turns out. She has also been widely regarded as an effective local MP, and would almost certainly have been education minister under a future National government – likely along with other portfolios.

It also throws the race for Auckland Central wide open. Kaye famously held the seat twice against Jacinda Ardern, even if the margin was narrow. After falling short by about 1500 votes last time around, Labour’s Helen White has been confident of picking it up. However, The Spinoff understands the White campaign has also been very nervous about the vote being split by Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, who announced last month that she’d be explicitly running to win the seat, unlike most other candidates in her party. Now the race is likely to be a straight fight between the two of them, as it is difficult to see who National could draft in at short notice that could hold such a tightly contested seat.

Meanwhile – and depending on your point of view, Collins has either reprimanded or rewarded Woodhouse. Arguably, it’s both. Radio NZ reports he has been stripped of the health portfolio, while also picking up Regional Economic Development and Pike River Recovery. Dr Shane Reti continues his rapid rise up the ranks this year with a move into the health portfolio. It also looks like Amy Adams will be sticking around – she had been planning to retire before Todd Muller got the leadership, but said yesterday the 2nd change of the year hasn’t altered her decision to stay. A full caucus lineup is likely to be released today.

And over the course of several interviews yesterday, Collins gave some indications on what sort of policies she’d be running on. The NZ Herald reports that she has ruled out any sort of push for a quick trans-Tasman bubble with Australia – as that country’s outbreak worsened, the prospect has been looking more and more remote by the day. She also signalled a shift to the right on economic policy if National are elected in an interview with Nine to Noon, including “hints at corporate tax breaks and a halt to massive public spending in favour of schemes to grow businesses”, the possibility of asset sales and privatisations, and changes to climate change legislation.

We got a clear picture yesterday of what the plan is, should community transmission of Covid-19 re-emerge in New Zealand. reported on the press conference from PM Ardern, which would involve swift regional lockdowns, a range of heavily policed chokepoints, and the possibility that individual cases would be moved to managed isolation. The government has also expressed concern that people aren’t using contact tracing apps as much as they should, meaning that if an outbreak does occur, it will be much harder to keep track of. The context for this is two-fold: Firstly, Ardern said businesses had been looking for some indication of what they should expect in such a situation. And secondly, the situation overseas is looking pretty bad for a lot of places that previously had the virus under control, with Justin Giovannetti reported on the press conference from PM Ardern, which would involve swift regional lockdowns, a range of heavily policed chokepoints, and the possibility that individual cases would be moved to managed isolation. The government has also expressed concern that people aren’t using contact tracing apps as much as they should, meaning that if an outbreak does occur, it will be much harder to keep track of. The context for this is two-fold: Firstly, Ardern said businesses had been looking for some indication of what they should expect in such a situation. And secondly, the situation overseas is looking pretty bad for a lot of places that previously had the virus under control, with new lockdowns being brought in

