Live updates, July 15: Judith Collins says it’s the ‘right time’ to lead National

8.00am: Judith Collins gives first interviews as new National leader

Judith Collins has done the media rounds this morning, giving us a first look at her priorities and style as leader. In her first interview, on the AM Show, Collins said it was “the right time” for her to take over as leader. But she was coy when pressed on what actually went on behind the scenes last night, saying “I like to think that everybody voted for me…we’re not discussing what happened in the caucus room.”

And she wouldn’t disclose whether there were any other contenders for the leadership, refusing to address reports Mark Mitchell also threw himself in the ring. “I emerged from the caucus room, along with Gerry [Brownlee]. I think it’s important that, as a caucus, we are one team.” At last night’s press conference, Collins also made a point of unifying her caucus, and it looks as though it will remain one of the key priorities for her first few weeks in charge of the party.

But there’s one person who didn’t make an appearance last night and who has remained silent throughout this whole saga – Todd Muller. Appearing on Newstalk ZB, Collins told Mike Yardley she hadn’t spoken directly to Muller – who she replaced as leader – but claimed he was pleased about her taking on the job.

“I have heard from one of his close friends that he and his wife were delighted with the results yesterday.”

However, it looks like there would still be a role for Muller in a Collins-led government. She told the AM Show a role would be available for the former leader, with ousted deputy Nikki Kaye set to remain in the education portfolio.

On RNZ, Collins hinted at a potential reshuffle following a week of scandals for the National Party. She wouldn’t confirm whether her party’s health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse would retain that portfolio following the disclosure of Covid-19 patient details. Collins told Morning Report she’d be talking to him today, “and then I’ll be making a call.”

If you didn’t pay attention to the news yesterday from about 7.15am onwards, there’s a bit to catch up on. The big story is this: Todd Muller handed in his resignation as National leader, and after an emergency late night caucus meeting was replaced by MP for Papakura Judith Collins. Her deputy will be Gerry Brownlee, with the caucus deciding to elect two of their most experienced MPs to the top jobs, after a few wild months of internal strife. The day of drama was captured in our live blog.

Collins fronted a press conference immediately after the vote, and was flanked by pretty much the entire National caucus. Was that a tacit nod to the need to urgently unify the party? “The common goal is to get rid of the current government,” said Collins, stressing the economy as a focus. She said she would “not let Jacinda Ardern get away with any nonsense”. She also said she wouldn’t underestimate Ardern, describing the PM as “an adversary I would absolutely respect, but our party is better than her party and we’re going to take it back.” On the surface, it sets up a more competitive election than it otherwise might have been. And as Justin Giovannetti writes, there was immediately a sense that the opposition under Collins will be much tougher (and some would say meaner) than they were under Muller.

Is the National Party actually willing to get behind Collins? We know that there’s a lot of bad blood in that room, and it would be pointless to pretend otherwise. Politik reports there was a contest over both two top jobs, with Mark Mitchell having a go at the leadership, and Paul Goldsmith having a crack at deputy. Nikki Kaye is understood to have not even bothered trying to hold onto that job. The contest itself isn’t necessarily a good sign for National – as former Labour strategist Clint Smith writes, one of the key factors in the Jacinda Ardern ‘miracle’ in 2017 was that she inherited a united caucus, and was elected unopposed.

What about how the government and the Labour party itself sees Collins? Commentator Ben Thomas argues they’re in serious danger of under-estimating her. “Just as National MPs have consistently under-rated Ardern, seeing her as a naif out of her depth despite the obvious proof to the contrary, Labour tends to take a one-dimensional view of Collins that is not widely shared by the electorate.”

There was a good point made by Newshub’s political editor Tova O’Brien last night, during her channel’s rolling slog through the evening. She noted that the electorate would have to choose between two leaders they colloquially know as ‘Judith’ and ‘Jacinda’. It’s a very rare thing for politicians to have the force of personality to be on a first name basis with the public – think Winston, for example. For better or worse, Judith Collins resonates. And as former parliamentary staffer Josh Van Veen wrote on the Democracy Project, Collins is similar to Ardern in that she connects with the public on a much deeper level than policy, or even ideology.

And yet, Collins also comes into the top job after a career filled with scandal. Out of every MP discussed in the 2014 book Dirty Politics, she was by far the closest to the ruthless attack bloggers at the heart of the book, and an enthusiastic participant in their hit jobs. There was the Oravida scandal – you can go back and read a timeline of that on Newshub here – which involved some seriously dodgy looking dinners and donations. On a less damaging but still politically pertinent level, Collins was also involved in matters like the awarding of the contract for Mt Eden Prison to private prison operator Serco, which ended terribly. She considered crossing the floor to vote against the otherwise bi-partisan Zero Carbon bill. There was the long war with retired Canadian judge Ian Binnie over compensation for David Bain. Her polarising image isn’t for nothing – there is some very real meat on the bones there.

6.45am: Judith Collins, National leader

Shortly before 10pm last night, Judith Collins was declared the new leader of the National Party, with long-serving MP Gerry Brownlee elected her deputy. All of the action from a big day in New Zealand politics that began with Todd Muller resigning the role after just 53 days is recapped here. Our political editor Justin Giovannetti watched the action from parliament. Read his report here.

Todd Muller announced his resignation as leader of the National Party after just 53 days in the role, citing health reasons.

National Party MPs assembled in Wellington for an emergency caucus meeting to vote for a new leader, 67 days out from the general election.

Judith Collins was elected leader, with Gerry Brownlee her deputy.

One new case of Covid-19 was reported in managed isolation, health minister Chris Hipkins announced. The woman in her 60s, who arrived from Pakistan, tested positive on her day 12 test after testing negative at day three.

The Cook Islands deputy prime minister said they hoped to be able to announce a travel bubble with new Zealand next week. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern, however, said that “any speculation at this stage would be very premature.”

