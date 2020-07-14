Live updates, July 14: New National Party leader expected within 24 hours

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.15am: New National Party leader expected within 24 hours

This morning’s emergency teleconference is over and National Party MPs are heading for Wellington, where an emergency caucus meeting will take place tonight, RNZ reports. Todd Muller’s deputy, Nikki Kaye, is now acting leader ahead of tonight’s meeting.

A new leader is expected to be confirmed within 24 hours.

8.45am: Leaders respond to Muller resignation

In a statement, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she’d just heard about the bombshell announcement this morning: “No matter what side of parliament you’re sitting, politics is a difficult place. I have passed on my best wishes to Mr Muller and his family,” she said.

NZ First leader Winston Peters put out a more barbed statement, acknowledging “the heavy price of trying to lead the National Party today.” After extending “one’s sympathy” to Muller, Peters went on to say “National has demonstrated to voters as clearly as it is able that it cannot govern itself” and that “leading a divided and incompetent caucus would have tested even the best leader … Heaven only knows who will be the next cab off the ranks selected to lead such a dispirited and incompetent lot.”

ACT Party leader David Seymour said Muller is “a hell of a nice guy” with vast business experience. “Being a leader of a political party on the national stage is an extremely competitive and bruising role,” he said. “You just have to look at the human side of politics and say ‘he gave it a go, good on him’ and respect his decision.”

Former MP Peter Dunne told Newstalk ZB this morning he thought Judith Collins was the safest option to replace Muller as National Party leader. “It’s staunching the wound that’s important [and] she’s probably best-placed to do that,” the former United Future leader speculated. Collins is far from the only candidate, however – read Alex Braae’s rundown of potential new National Party leaders on The Spinoff here.

7.40am: Todd Muller announces shock resignation

Politics editor Justin Giovannetti reports from Wellington:

National leader Todd Muller has resigned citing health reasons, only 53 days after he rolled Simon Bridges to take over the largest party in New Zealand’s parliament. The next general election is in 67 days.

“It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand. It is more important than ever that the New Zealand National Party has a leader who is comfortable in the role,” Muller said in a statement.

“The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective.”

The resignation is immediate, according to Muller. He made the statement when most politicians are missing from the capital this week due to the last parliamentary break before the election campaign officially starts.

Muller’s short leadership was marked by disarray within the party, culminating in the revelation last week that one of National’s MPs leaked the private health information of Covid-19 patients to embarrass the government. A former National Party president gave him the information. She’s torn up her party membership and MP Hamish Walker won’t be running again in one of National’s safest seats.

Muller has also faced questions over whether he lied in recent days when he said the party’s health critic hadn’t received the leaked information. Nearly a week after he criticised the government for the leak, Michael Woodhouse admitted to having received similar information.

Muller avoided the media over the weekend, but his deputy said that the leader hadn’t lied.

A National spokeswoman said the party’s MPs are holding an emergency teleconference this morning to decide how they will vote for a new leader, before assembling in Wellington for an emergency caucus meeting.

7.35am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

In a short statement released yesterday afternoon, the Serious Fraud Office made it clear that donations to the Labour Party in 2017 are now being investigated. But very little else is known about what is being investigated. Here’s the statement – the only new information that was offered was that top line fact about donations to Labour in 2017. “We consider that making the current announcement is consistent with our past practice in this area of electoral investigations and in the public interest,” the Director of the SFO Julie Read said.

So do we know how bad this case potentially is? In short, no. Other announcements of SFO investigations have been similarly brief from the organisation itself, but have followed either significant media reporting that is relevant to the cases – such as the ongoing investigation into the NZ First Foundation, or have followed someone speaking out, such as the case relating to former National MP Jami-Lee Ross. In each and every case, it is important to note that an investigation – and even a subsequent attempt at prosecution – cannot be taken as an automatic indication of guilt. But they do have to have reasonable grounds to suspect an offence has been committed to proceed.

Labour too seem to be in the dark about what is being investigated. In this NZ Herald article, the possibility is discussed that it relates to Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng – two brothers who are currently facing criminal charges in relation to the National party, along with Jami-Lee Ross. But even the minister responsible for the SFO Stuart Nash appears to be in the dark about it all, saying that he was “blindsided” by the announcement. There has also been speculation that the investigation could relate to the use of fundraising auctions, which can be a method of disguising the identity of donors. Otago law professor Andrew Geddis told Checkpoint that questions have been raised in the past about Labour’s use of that fundraising technique in 2017. However again, it must be stressed that this is speculation, and it could be about something else entirely. We’ll have to wait and see whether the SFO choose to bring a prosecution, however because of the timing, it seems unlikely that we’ll get a resolution on this before the election.

Deportees from Australia will start returning this week, after the programme was paused during Covid-19. As Radio NZ reports, the government’s position against deportations hasn’t changed, but it is also obliged to receive people being sent to New Zealand. As such a managed isolation facility has been set up with enhanced security, which the people will be in for the standard fortnight before being released back into the community. The first cohort will involve about 30 people – some of the details about who they are and where they’ll stay will be kept under wraps, to prevent abuse and vigilantism being directed against them.

It is likely to be a really worrying situation for a lot of those people. As anyone who read the story Tasman Deathtrap by Don Rowe in 2018 will know, many end up here with no family or social support, and that situation will be badly exacerbated by the inability of anyone to travel freely between the two countries right now.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield returned from holiday to announce there were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Health minister Chris Hipkins confirmed 30 New Zealanders were being deported from Australia this week and would spend their two weeks in managed isolation at a dedicated facility at an inner-city Auckland hotel.

The Christchurch mosque gunman sacked his lawyers and will now represent himself at his sentencing in the Christchurch High Court next month.

The Serious Fraud Office has commenced an investigation in relation to donations made to the Labour Party in 2017.

The woman who escaped from a managed isolation facility by climbing a fence has been charged with failing or refusing to isolate for the required 14 day period.

