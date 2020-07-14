Todd Muller stands down as National Party leader

Politics editor Justin Giovannetti reports from Wellington.

National Party leader Todd Muller has resigned citing health reasons, only 53 days after he rolled Simon Bridges to take over the largest party in New Zealand’s parliament. The next general election is in 67 days.

Muller’s short leadership was marked by disarray within the party, culminating in the revelation last week that one of National’s MPs leaked the private health information of Covid-19 patients to embarrass the government. A former National Party president gave him the information. She’s torn up her party membership and MP Hamish Walker won’t be running again in one of National’s safest seats.

Muller has also faced questions over whether he lied in recent days when he said the party’s health critic hadn’t received the leaked information. Nearly a week after he criticised the government for the leak, Michael Woodhouse admitted to having received similar information.

Muller avoided the media over the weekend, but his deputy said that the leader hadn’t lied.

On Tuesday morning, hours before he was scheduled to speak in Auckland about his party’s infrastructure plans, Muller resigned.

“It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand. It is more important than ever that the New Zealand National Party has a leader who is comfortable in the role,” Muller said in a statement.

“The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective.”

In a statement, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she’d just heard about the bombshell announcement this morning: “No matter what side of parliament you’re sitting, politics is a difficult place. I have passed on my best wishes to Mr Muller and his family.”

The resignation is immediate, according to Muller. He made the statement when most politicians are missing from the capital this week due to the last parliamentary break before the election campaign officially starts.