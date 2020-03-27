What you’re entitled to under the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme

Already over $1.5bn has paid out to New Zealand businesses and their employees under the government’s wage subsidy scheme. We take a look at how it works and how to know if you’re eligible.

The Covid-19 wage subsidy is designed to support employers and help them continue to pay their workers over the four-week shutdown period and beyond.

However, because wages and working times vary markedly across businesses, some employees may be confused about how the wage subsidy works and how much of it they are entitled to.

How does it work?

It works how it sounds – it’s government money that subsidises your wage so your employer can free up cash flow to keep their business operating through the hard times.

An affected business (or self employed contractor) that can show a 30% decline in revenue compared with the same month last year can apply for the wage subsidy which the government pays out at $585.80 per week per full time employee (working 20 hours or more a week) and $350 per week per part time employee (working less than 20 hours a week).

Among other criteria, Work and Income states that the business “must make best efforts to retain employees and pay them a minimum of 80% of their normal income for the subsidised period” in order to qualify.

What if I usually make more than $585.80 per week?

If you are a full time employee and usually earn more than $585.80 per week, then your employer should pay the additional amount to meet 80% of your regular weekly wage.

For example, if you work for an affected business and you normally earn $1000 per week before tax, then you’re employer should be paying you 80% of $1000, after deducting Kiwisaver and taxes. The $585.80 wage subsidy is to help your employer pay that amount.

Some employers that are struggling to make up the 80% minimum payment even with the wage subsidy applied are using an employee’s accrued annual leave to pay the difference. More on the rules around that here.

If the employee has no annual leave and the employer is struggling to pay beyond the wage subsidy then they should contact Work and Income for more information or help.

Employers can elect to pay more than the 80% amount if they choose. The owner of an Auckland mechanics for example has elected to pay his employees their full wage for the four-week shut-down period, but may have to reduce that to 80% if the shut-town period continues for longer.

What if I earn less than the $585 wage subsidy?

If you are a full time employee and you earn less than $585.80 gross per week, the 80% minimum payment does not apply, and you should be paid your full normal weekly wages corresponding to the amount of hours you work.

For example, if you work more than 20 hours and usually earn $500 gross per week, then you should continue to be paid that. Your Kiwisaver and PAYE will still be deducted as per normal.

What about for part-time employees?

The exact same rational applies for part time employees working less than 20 hours a week, except that a $350 wage subsidy per week is applied.

What if I have multiple jobs?

According to Work and Income, if you are an employee who is employed by two or more different businesses, you can receive the wage subsidy from multiple employers.

Likewise, if one or more of your jobs is classified as self-employed, then you can apply for one or more wage subsidies as long as you meet the usual criteria. Read this if you need more information about how to apply as a freelancer or self-employed contractor.

How is it paid?

The wage subsidy will be a multi-week lump sum paid to your employer. Your employer will then pay that to you on a weekly or agreed upon basis calculated on the above.

If you are self-employed it should be paid directly to you.

While many employers and self employed contractors are reporting the wage subsidy being paid out very quickly – some within two days of applying – it’s worth remembering that these are extraordinary circumstances and this massive scheme has been deployed in an incredibly short amount of time. Many businesses will be scrambling in different ways to take care of their employees while also balancing other responsibilities to keep their businesses from collapsing.

It won’t always go smoothly, and there may be issues. Make sure you stay in contact with employers to find ways forward and reach out to Work and Income if you need more support.

