Freelancers and sole traders: how to apply for the Covid-19 wage subsidy

You don’t have to be a business with employees to apply for the government’s wage subsidy. That’s good news for more than 380,000 of us.

Of the 550,000 businesses registered in New Zealand, 70% have no employees. That’s 385,000 New Zealanders who work for themselves. Live performers, building contractors, taxi drivers, artists, massage therapists, beauty technicians, sex workers, film and television contractors, freelance designers, writers, stylists, PR people. Many of those depend on close contact with people or the gig economy, and are already feeling the pinch of the Covid-19 economic downturn.

The good news is that they’re eligible for the government’s March 17 financial rescue package. Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced that small and medium businesses that can demonstrate a loss of 30% of their usual revenue are eligible for $585 a week per full time employee ($350 for part time) for 12 weeks. Payments could be made as early as next week and will be made in a lump sum with a cap of $150,000 (the aviation sector and businesses listed on the NZX aren’t included in this package). Employers can also receive leave payments for any employee that has to self-isolate but can’t work from home .

Those who work for themselves – self-employed, freelancers, sole traders, contractors, what ever you call it – may also be eligible for these subsidies. Here’s how you can apply.

First of all, you must be either:

registered and operating as a business in New Zealand, with a business IRD number for paying tax and GST. That means you sent a lot of paper work to IRD and the New Zealand Companies Office at some point and they said ‘congratulations, you’re a business!’

a sole trader, operating in New Zealand, with a personal IRD number for paying income tax and GST in New Zealand, and/or government licences or permits for your business needs, and/or qualifications or registrations for your trade or profession.

You’re eligible for payments if you are in self-isolation and:

would usually be earning at least minimum wage during your time in self-isolation

were expecting to work and

can’t get paid during that time.

You’re eligible for wage subsidy if:

you have taken “active steps” (such as trying to talk to your bank or relevant industry association about advice or planning) to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on your business.

you have experienced a 30% decline (or more) in actual or predicted revenue over the period of a month when compared with the same month last year, and that decline is related to Covid-19. So grab your bank statements for say, March 2019 and then figure what you would have made in March 2020. If it’s at least 30% less then you’re eligible.

Applications through Work and Income NZ are now open. There’s more information here, and the application form for self-employed people is here.

