Covid-19 NZ live updates, March 23: Teaching Council calls for closures, Reserve Bank takes new path

9.25am: Update at 12.30pm

Today’s Ministry of Health Covid-19 briefing, at which Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, will update with the latest number of positive tests, is at 12.30pm. Bloomfield also has the authority to make a change, if any, to the alert level.

9.00am: Nationwide shutdowns in Australia

In Australia, national and federal leaders have agreed to a staged shutdown of “principal places of social gathering”.

Pubs, entertainment venues, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs, indoor sports venues, gyms and places of worship will be closed. Restaurants and cafes will be limited to takeaway or delivery will be required to close from noon today.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, said the moves were required because people were not abiding by physical distancing rules.

8.40am: Teaching Council calls for schools to close

The chief executive of the Teaching Council has written an open letter to the prime minister asking for schools to be closed. “As the voice of teachers, the council, on behalf of all teachers, implores you to act now and to move to alert level four, closing early childhood centres and schools,” wrote Lesley Hoskin, reports Stuff.

“We have been communicating with teachers over the weekend and we’ve listened to their concerns … The council supports you and your leadership of Aotearoa, but please – help us to keep our tamariki and rangatahi safe. We can only do that if you allow us to keep ourselves and our loved ones, safe too.”

The appeal comes after two separate petitions from health workers have called for a move to level four.

8.04am: Reserve Bank unleashes massive buy-up of government bonds

The Reserve Bank has announced in a release a $30 billion buy-up of government bonds, also known as a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme.

They say that over the last week, the risks to the economy have been heightened, and “financial conditions have tightened unnecessarily over the past week, reducing the impact of the low OCR on achieving the MPC’s mandate.” [MPC being the Monetary Policy Committee, who among other jobs set the Official Cash Rate.]

The bonds will be purchased over 12 months on the secondary market.”The programme aims to provide further support to the economy, build confidence, and keep interest rates on government bonds low,” says the RBNZ.

8.00am: It takes a village

The small village of Rongotea, about 20 minutes drive from Palmerston North, has organised itself in preparation for helping more vulnerable residents through the various measures to fight Covid-19. Local resident Liam Hehir has outlined how it all works here, and more importantly, what the important bits are for other communities to pick up if they’re thinking of doing something similar.

7.45am: International updates from overnight

Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after her doctor tested positive for Covid-19. Bloomberg reports she was being given a precautionary immunisation for pneumonia, and will be continuing to carry out her duties from home over the coming days.

Italy: The terrible toll of Covid-19 continues to rise, with Italy now having the highest number of deaths for any country. All non-essential businesses have been ordered to close, including many factories. More than 5,400 deaths have now been confirmed in the country, out of a total global death toll of more than 14,000. The number of cases worldwide is also rising rapidly, and is now up to 340,000.

USA: US Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement released through his twitter account, a spokesperson confirmed he was feeling fine and in quarantine. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

Britain: UK PM Boris Johnson has warned that massive lockdowns could be coming soon, reports the Guardian. He says a decision will be made in the next 24 hours, after consternation over pictures of people gathering as normal over the weekend.

Papua New Guinea: RNZ Pacific reports PNG will go into lockdown for two weeks, after a national state of emergency was declared. It comes after the country’s first confirmed case was declared on Friday. In the region, the Solomon Islands will be closing their borders to non-citizens, despite not having registered a confirmed case yet.

7.35am: Courtrooms to continue operating

New Zealand’s court system will continue over the Covid-19 pandemic, but the way they operate will change. In a release from chief justice Helen Winkelmann, she says essential justice services will continue to be delivered, but changes will be made depending on what level the alert system is at. Priority will be given to proceedings involving criminal matters, the safety of young people being held in custody, and proceedings concerning the safety and welfare of children.

7.30am: Decisions coming on whether to raise level in new alert system

From today’s edition of The Bulletin:

How will day to day life change with the new alert system aimed at combating Covid-19? To put it bluntly, it will have to change quite a lot, particularly if those efforts are going to be successful. Here’s a report by Duncan Greive on the new system, and how people should be behaving at each. There is some legal heft behind the system too, and here Otago University professor Andrew Geddis has laid out the legal basis for the new orders.

Right now at level two, people are being told to cancel events, restrict travel around the country to only essential trips, work from home wherever possible, and reduce contact with other people. This from Dr Siouxsie Wiles is also an essential read about how people should be responding – I’ll quote at length:

“Level two is about keeping a safe distance from people outside of our household. You should be aiming to stay two metres apart at all times, but absolutely spending less than 15 minutes in that “close contact” zone. It means no more BBQs, parties, or social events, if you can’t stay one-to-two metres apart from other people. It means as many of us as possible need to be working from home. It also means every business where people can’t work from home needs to do things like stagger shifts and lunch breaks to reduce the amount of contact people have with each other.”

At level two, people are being asked to keep track of everyone they come into contact with. And the elderly and immuno-compromised are being asked to stay at home, to drastically limit the chances that they’ll come into contact with someone carrying the coronavirus. Dr Wiles also noted that the language of these directives uses the word ‘should’ a lot – her view is that “wherever you see the word should, replace it with must. Because it you don’t do the right thing now, we will all regret it in a week.”

At level three, public venues and non-essential businesses will close, as many already have in any case. And level four is basically lockdown – people would be told to stay at home at all times, except for the provision of essential services. The levels may end up being applied either across the country, or on a regional level, but right now are being applied nationwide. Even at level two, you shouldn’t assume public facilities or food outlets will be open, particularly if they involve people having to be in close proximity with each other.

There are many people saying right now that being at level two is too relaxed for the situation. Some of the opinions carry more weight than others. Hayden Donnell has put together an excellent argument about the reckons of non-experts being given too much primacy in the media over the last several weeks, particularly from those who have been successful in a field entirely unrelated to responding to a global pandemic. At the same time, some of those calling for an immediate jump to level four are frontline health workers, reports the NZ Herald. And there are many legitimate questions to be asking of the government’s approach, and whether it is going far enough. For an example of that, I’d point you towards this piece by epidemiologist Sir David Skegg, who wrote on Newsroom that far more transparency is needed about the scientific advice the government is following, particularly on the point about testing and community transmission.

One of the biggest questions right now is around if and when schools will close. While children are much less likely to be badly affected by Covid-19, they can still carry and pass it on – not to mention teachers, who are quite a bit more at risk. As the NZ Herald reported last week, a blanket closure order will only apply if there is nationwide community transmission of Covid-19. There’s a level system in this article as well, and it’s a different level system to the earlier one, but both are fairly easy to follow. As our live updates page reported yesterday, isolated school closures are already taking place at those which have a connection to a confirmed positive test. Because of the criteria set out, mass closures could be announced at quite short notice, and schools are currently scrambling behind the scenes to ensure that distance learning systems are in place.

And that probably illustrates why there hasn’t yet been an immediate jump to level four. If it happens too hard and fast for the public to get their heads around, the risk of panic and systems breaking down rises significantly, with all the accompanying consequences of that. As Newstalk ZB reported on Saturday, PM Jacinda Ardern said the new system “does mean we have to be ready to step up our action if we need to.” The difficult choice facing Cabinet – of whether to continue incremental escalation of measures or rush straight to lockdown – is outlined in an analysis published this morning by Politik. And as Radio NZ reports, the decision will be made with many cabinet ministers dialling in by video-conference, rather than being there in person, in a scene that will be played out at workplaces across the country today.

