Covid-19 NZ live updates, March 22: physical distancing issues for bars; Hobbiton lays off 240

8.30am: Siouxsie Wiles explains level two

Dr Siouxsie Wiles explains what level two means, and why it matters – with help from The Spinoff’s Toby Morris:

“The alert system sets out how we can stop the spread of this virus in New Zealand. To see how important our actions are, I want you to imagine you are part of an ever-expanding chain. Because people can spread the virus for a few days before they have any symptoms, each person who contracts the virus can unwittingly pass it on to several of their whānau, friends and colleagues. Then each one of them can unwittingly pass it on to several of their whānau, friends and colleagues.

“The good news is, we can do things that will reduce the chances of us spreading the virus. That means we can break these chains and potentially stop hundreds or even thousands of people getting Covid-19. Check out The Spinoff cartoonist Toby Morris’ excellent illustration to understand how individual discipline can have an outsize impact.”

8.00am: Bar restrictions cause lines; Hobbiton lays off nearly 250 staff

The unintended consequences of new guidelines for the hospitality industry were on display last night as queues formed in response to the hard cap of 100 on indoor venues, and the requirement that those entering must have their details noted for possible future tracing. Political editor at Tearaway magazine, Ethan Griffiths, photographed a queue on Wellington’s Courtney Place which showed clear contravention of recommendations around physical distancing.

Social distancing clearly going great on Courtenay Place. Shut the bars. pic.twitter.com/zBNdgOEJJ6 — Ethan Griffiths (@KiwiEthan) March 21, 2020

Other NZ venues have recognised the immense difficulty of operating as usual while observing physical distancing, with Auckland’s Coco’s Cantina moving to a new model, drawing the approval of New Zealand’s chief science advisor, Julia Gerrard.

Shout out to Coco’s Cantina. Because Coco’s wouldn’t be Coco’s 2m apart. They’ve moved to takeaway and delivery. A wine while you wait and a contact tracing register – just in case. Ka pai 🌺. Tell your friends. See you on the other side. Order herehttps://t.co/nfCXCtyHmk pic.twitter.com/9SJ9FqII6m — NZ ChiefSciAdvisor (@ChiefSciAdvisor) March 21, 2020

Stuff reports continued violation of the requirement for self-isolation by recently-arrived tourists, with a group waiting until they were up Fox Glacier before informing the operator they had arrived after rules came into force. The guides flew them to police.

The looming economic impact was illustrated yesterday when Hobbiton, one of New Zealand’s most recognisable private tourist attractions, announced the layoff of 90% of its 266 staff. CEO Russell Alexander said in a statement that “This is a matter of public health and we felt we had a duty of care to our staff, to any visitors still coming to Hobbiton, to our wider community and New Zealand to minimise travel into the district and exposure to Covid-19.” And RNZ reports that the global economic shock will lead to delays in building materials, which will impact the construction industry.

7.45am: Cases soar in Asia-Pacific as Bondi closed

Australia surpassed 1,000 cases, and Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach was closed on Saturday after thousands turned out, contravening the 500 person limit for outdoor venues. Thailand reported a record 89 new cases, while South Korea, previously seen as a model for reducing transmission, reported 147 new cases, its second-highest number in the past week.

It looks like the rumours that swept Australia and New Zealand about an imminent lockdown have arrived in Singapore. The misinformation began with a genuine press release in Malaysia, as we explored here.

The crisis continues to grow in the US, with the New York Times reporting more than 21,000 cases. New York state remains the hardest-hit by the crisis, with a total of 5,683 cases, and 43 deaths in New York City alone. Columbia University researchers are predicting that even if the US is able to cut its transmission rate in half, they would still expect to have 650,000 people infected in the next two months. Congress is currently negotiating a rescue package to deal with economic impact, expected to be in the region of US$1 trillion.

