15/3 service cancelled as NZ confirms sixth Covid-19 case. What we know so far

The remembrance service scheduled for tomorrow in Christchurch has been cancelled as authorities confirm another positive test, for a man who had been in the US.

A planned service to mark a year since 51 people were killed at prayer in two Christchurch mosques has been cancelled. Organisers said the event, scheduled for 3pm tomorrow at the Horncastle Arena, would not go ahead owing to the risk of Covid-19. Just moments after the announcement, the Ministry of Health revealed that New Zealand had its sixth confirmed case of Covid-19, with a 60-year-old man, who had recently returned from the United States, testing positive in Auckland.

Further announcements are expected soon from the government over travel restrictions, as the outbreak proliferates around the world. As it stands the question of whether large public events should go ahead is being assessed on a case-by-case process.

The prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said they had taken “a pragmatic decision” to cancel the Christchurch event. “We’re very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn’t create the risk of further harm being done.

In a statement, she said: “The advice we received for this event, is that based on people travelling from different parts of the country and from overseas, if there was a case it could be difficult to trace those who had come into contact with that person, so we are taking a cautious approach.”

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said: “My understanding is what changed was very much a focus on this not being a ticketed event and the risks around traceability. So if there was a case then it would be harder to trace all the contacts that were made. That was probably exacerbated because it is hard not to embrace people at a remembrance service. I think if it had been something else it would be much easier to stand back, but your heart naturally goes out to be people and there is a desire, a need to embrace, and that creates a risk situation.”

The Pasifika event which was to have taken place in Auckland this weekend was yesterday cancelled, but a range of other events, including the St Patrick’s Day parade on Queen Street and Super Rugby games, have proceeded.

Tomorrow’s scheduled service in Auckland has also been cancelled.

The sixth positive test for the coronavirus involves an Auckland man in his 60s who recently returned from the US. He did not require hospital treatment and is in self-isolation at his home.

The Ministry of Health said that because he did not become unwell for more than three days after returning home, they do not believe anyone else on his flight is a close contact.

In a statement, the ministry said: “Once he became unwell, the man did everything right. When friends in the US alerted him to their possible link to a Covid-19 case in the US, on Wednesday he phoned ahead to the GP and told them of his travel history and his symptoms.

“The man was then assessed in his car by his GP, with the GP wearing appropriate protective equipment, and a test swab taken.”

A “handful of close contacts” who were at a church service he attended – at 8.30am on Sunday 8 March at St Mary’s church in East St Papakura – shortly before becoming unwell are being contacted and put into monitored self-isolation.

New research suggests that some people may be able to transmit Covid-19 virus for up to three days before they display symptoms. Writing in The Spinoff yesterday, microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said: “This is in line with influenza and several other viral infections. It’s obviously a worrying development as it does mean that people may be more infectious in the early stages of Covid-19 than we initially thought.”

As well as the six confirmed cases, there are two other cases considered “probable” – officials believe they have had Covid-19.

Health officials are currently “scaling up” the ability to contact trace individuals who have been able exposed to others with Covid-19, in anticipation of further positive cases.

The ministry statement said: “With regard to concerts and other large gatherings we have coming up, including this weekend the ministry’s advice is to please stay home if you’re unwell.

In Australia, official guidance is that no public events with more than 500 people in attendance should go ahead.

Under current travel restrictions, foreign nationals who have been in mainland China or Iran are banned from entering New Zealand. New Zealand citizens and permanent residents are requested to undertake 14 days self-isolation, as are all arrivals from Iran and Italy.

It seems inevitable, however, that that list of countries will soon grow. A special Covid-19 Cabinet Committee, set up to coordinate and direct the government response to the outbreak, met today and discussed the extension of the restrictions to other territories. At 4pm, the prime minister will announce what decisions have been made. This post will be updated to include details as soon as they are revealed.

The White House has performed a handbrake turn in its approach, with President Trump in recent days banning travel from continental Europe for 30 days and declaring a national emergency as the number of positive cases spiral.

There are 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 40 people have died from the coronavirus. Those numbers are believed to understate the severity of the outbreak, given the paucity of testing over the last month.

Meanwhile New Zealand First minister Tracey Martin has gone into self-isolation. This follows her recent engagements in Washington DC with Peter Dutton, the Australian minister of immigration, who announced yesterday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Anyone feeling unwell should ring Healthline on the dedicated Covi-19 number: 0800 358 5453 or ring their GP.

