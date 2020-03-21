PM Ardern announces four-tier Covid-19 alert system as NZ faces community spread

New Zealand is currently at level two in the aftermath of two suspected cases of community transmission.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has addressed New Zealand from parliament today to announce a new four-tier alert system to convey expected behaviour as the country deals with the rise of the Covid-19 coronavirus. She described our current status as tier two, with each one bringing “escalating restrictions on human contact, travel and business operations”.

Her speech was made from her ninth-floor office in parliament, and simulcast across RNZ, TVNZ and Newshub. It came in the aftermath of the announcement this morning of the first two suspected cases of community transmission of the virus, with one in Auckland, and a second in the Wairarapa. The alert system can be applied nationally, regionally or to cities or towns.

The system is as follows (click here for a more comprehensive PDF):

Level 1: Where Covid-19 is here but contained

A preparation phase. Measures include border restrictions, contact tracing, limits on mass gatherings.

Level 2: Where the disease is contained but risks are growing

Move to reduce contact. Measures include further border measures. Cancel events. Ask people to work remotely where possible and cancel travel.

Level 3: Where the disease is increasingly difficult to contain

Step things up again. Close public venues. Ask non-essential businesses to close.

Level 4: Where we have sustained transmission

Eliminate contact altogether. Maintain essential services but ask everyone to stay at home until Covid-19 is under control.

In announcing our current status as level two, she also added to current recommendations with more specific advice for vulnerable groups. “People over 70 years of age, or people who are immunocompromised or have certain pre-existing conditions, need to stay at home as much as they can from now on.”

She has also recommended that all non-essential domestic travel be limited. “We need people to significantly reduce the number of interactions they have at this time and that includes visiting people in different parts of the country for non-essential reasons.

“These measures are being taken in the national interest. We know people, business, and sports events will be impacted, but these are short-term disruptions for the overall health of our people and country.”

Ardern made reference to the rapid international spread of the virus, which has seen bars and restaurants close across Europe, and lockdowns increasingly common.

“The international situation is changing rapidly,” said Ardern, “and we need to clearly sign-post the changes New Zealanders will be asked to make as we step up our efforts to limit the spread of the virus. The alert system means people can see and plan for the kinds of restrictions we may be required to put in place, which may be required rapidly.”

The prime minister and the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield appeared together after Ardern’s address at the Beehive theatrette to take questions. At level two, Ardern said, people are encouraged not to gather together, but, “we are asking people to take responsibility for their own decision making here… but please keep in mind the more contact you have with others, the greater the risk”.

When asked what might prompt elevation to level three, and at what scale, Bloomfield said it would depend on the circumstances behind the transmission. “If, for example, we have a person who has done a lot of travel around the country and we can’t identify exactly where that community transmission occurred then we may look at the whole country but generally speaking we would be looking first of all at that local community.”

Fourteen cases bring the total to 52

At another press conference earlier today, Bloomfield announced 14 new cases of Covid-19, four in Wellington, one in Taranaki, three in Auckland, one in Waikato, one in Taupō, one in Manawatū, and two in Nelson. This brings the running total to 52 (earlier reports out at 53 due to a double count in Taranaki), with four more likely.

Most are travel-related, but two cases lack a known link to overseas travel, and at this point “we cannot rule out a risk of community transmission in these cases”. Bloomfield said one case was in the Auckland region, and one in the Wairarapa.

Asked about the risk of undetected community transmission, given the testing has focused on people with overseas links, Bloomfield said: “What I can say is testing has ramped up, as practitioners have identified people who need testing. Right from early on we were testing the people we felt needed testing, based on an overseas travel link. As more people have come into the country who have been overseas, more testing has happened.

“Yesterday we did 500 tests, the day before 1,000 tests. So there is a large number of tests being done. That will help us have an early signal whether there is community transmission in one or more locations. So I think the volume of testing now is good. Just for comparison, South Korea’s capacity was about 10,000 tests per day, with a population about 10 times the size of ours. So I think our testing capacity is good. What we want to do is make sure is that we are doing the number of tests that need to be done.”

Read the full text of the prime minister’s speech:

“New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

“Protecting New Zealanders from the virus is our number one objective, and we must take decisive action to prevent the worst occurring here,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“New Zealand is fighting an unprecedented global pandemic. We must fight by going hard and going early with new measures to slow the transmission of the virus.

“Today I am announcing a four stage COVID-19 Alert Level system, with escalating restrictions on human contact, travel and business operations.

“The international situation is changing rapidly and we need to clearly sign-post the changes New Zealanders will be asked to make as we step up our efforts to limit the spread of the virus. The alert system means people can see and plan for the kinds of restrictions we may be required to put in place, which may be required rapidly.

“Based on expert medical advice and international evidence I am moving New Zealand to Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact. This will have a significant disruption on how we go about our daily lives, but it is necessary to protect lives.

“People over 70 years of age, or people who are immunocompromised or have certain pre-existing conditions, need to stay at home as much as they can from now on.

“I’m asking everyone to support our older New Zealanders by doing things like keeping in contact with them and dropping off food or other supplies.

“I am also asking businesses and workplaces to play their part. Many workplaces already have plans for staff to work from home or to distance themselves in the workplace. We are now asking you to put those plans in place.

“Health and emergency professionals, transport and delivery staff, supermarket and food production workers, and other essential people will be continuing on at their place of work at this alert level.

“It’s also important to note that at every alert level supermarkets around New Zealand will remain open.

“We are also asking New Zealanders to limit all non-essential domestic travel. We need people to significantly reduce the number of interactions they have at this time and that includes visiting people in different parts of the country for non-essential reasons.

“These measures are being taken in the national interest. We know people, business, and sports events will be impacted, but these are short-term disruptions for the overall health of our people and country.

“I know many New Zealanders are anxious. The alert system is designed to offer certainty around future action and the ability for people to plan and prepare for any future eventuality. Please be strong, be kind, and unite against COVID-19,” Jacinda Ardern said.

