Tips for succeeding in remote work from a remote-first founder

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Matthew Chapman from HR search company ChapmanCG.

Much of the whole world is remote working at the moment and for some, that transition hasn’t been easy. So this week, Simon Pound spoke to someone who’s not only made remote working work for him but has also built a business with a remote-first focus.

Matthew Chapman, founder of HR search company ChapmanCG, has grown his business to the point that it’s attracted significant investment from a listed Japanese company. In addition to building ChapmanCG, he’s also built an eco-resort island in remote Indonesia, founded one of the toughest ultra races in the world (the Snowman Race in Bhutan) and now calls a very special property in Muriwai home.

To talk about the journey, his tips for remote working, and why he chose to live in New Zealand, Chapman joined us by Zoom from Auckland’s west coast.

